HomeNews'We're Doing Our Work Regardless': Shivakumar On Budget

‘We’re Doing Our Work Regardless’: Shivakumar On Budget

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also holds the Finance portfolio, is scheduled to present the 2026-27 Budget on March 6. This would be Siddaramaiah's record 17th budget.

By : PTI | Updated at : 04 Mar 2026 11:38 PM (IST)



Bengaluru, Mar 4 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said that he does not need announcements to be made in the State Budget to carry out developmental works.

He said this highlighting the developmental works in his native district of Bengaluru South.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also holds the Finance portfolio, is scheduled to present the 2026-27 Budget on March 6. This would be Siddaramaiah's record 17th budget.

"No need to have expectations from the Budget. With or without the Budget, we are doing our work," Shivakumar said in response to a question on what can be expected from the Budget.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "Others need the Budget. We don't. It's not that we need to take up work only if it is announced in the Budget." Citing the example of flagship Karnataka Public Schools (KPS) in Bengaluru South district, Shivakumar said, "You get a survey done across the country. Bengaluru South district has 25 government schools, each one costing Rs 15 crore. We have ensured it. Has anyone else done it? Was this in the Budget? We created it, it is our concept. Now there is a state level policy for 2,000 such schools." Further pointing out that during the JD(S)-Congress coalition government under H D Kumaraswamy's Chief Ministership in 2018-19, he had ensured a medical college was announced for the then Ramanagara (now Bengaluru South) district, he said, "But the next BJP government under B S Yediyurappa cancelled it and took the medical college to Chikballapura district. Now, we have given medical colleges to both Ramanagara and Kanakapura (taluks in the Bengaluru South district)." He also highlighted private medical colleges are coming up in Channapatna taluk and one between Ramanagara and Kanakapura taluks. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Does the Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar believe announcements in the State Budget are necessary for developmental work?

No, D K Shivakumar stated that developmental works can proceed with or without budget announcements. He emphasized that they don't need the budget to initiate projects.

What example did D K Shivakumar give to illustrate his point about developmental works not needing budget announcements?

He cited the example of 25 government schools in Bengaluru South district, each costing Rs 15 crore, which were developed as part of a concept without being in the budget.

What happened to a medical college previously announced for Ramanagara district during the JD(S)-Congress coalition?

The subsequent BJP government cancelled the announcement and moved the medical college to Chikballapura district. Now, medical colleges have been allocated to both Ramanagara and Kanakapura taluks.

When is the 2026-27 State Budget scheduled to be presented?

The 2026-27 State Budget, which will be Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's 17th budget, is scheduled to be presented on March 6.

Published at : 04 Mar 2026 11:38 PM (IST)
