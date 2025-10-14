Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





For the first time in two decades, the United States passport has fallen out of the world’s top 10 most powerful passports, according to the Henley Passport Index, a global ranking that measures the travel freedom of passports. Once ranked No. 1 in 2014, the US now sits 12th-tied with Malaysia.

Singapore, South Korea, and Japan top the latest rankings, granting visa-free entry to 193, 190, and 189 countries, respectively.

Why The US passport Is Losing Strength

The decline of US passport strength reflects recent diplomatic and policy developments. Visa-free access to Brazil was revoked in April over reciprocity concerns, while Americans remain excluded from China’s expanding visa-free list. Additional travel restrictions in countries including Papua New Guinea, Myanmar, Somalia, and Vietnam have further reduced the US passport’s global reach.

Despite Americans’ wide-ranging access, the US allows only 46 nationalities to enter without a visa, ranking 77th on the Henley Openness Index. This discrepancy highlights the growing gap between the access Americans enjoy and the openness the US extends to others.Under President Trump, visa restrictions intensified.

Americans Turn To Dual Citizenship

The US passport’s decline has fueled growing interest in second citizenships. Henley & Partners reports a 67% surge in American participation in investment migration programs in Q3 2025 compared to the previous year, as citizens seek alternative passports to reclaim lost travel freedom.

China’s Rise Reshapes Global Mobility

Meanwhile, China has climbed from 94th in 2015 to 64th in 2025, adding 37 visa-free destinations over the past decade. It now allows entry without a visa for 76 nations, including Russia, Gulf states, and parts of South America and Europe.

India’s Passport Continues To Lag

India ranks 85th in the Henley Passport Index 2025, down five spots from last year’s 80th position. The country’s lowest ranking was 90th in 2021, while its best-ever position was 71st in 2006, highlighting persistent limitations in global mobility for Indian citizens.