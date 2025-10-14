Durgapur Rape: Victim's Friend Arrested; Police Say Only One Accused Committed Sexual Assault

In the Durgapur rape case, police have arrested the friend of the second-year medical student who was allegedly raped near a private hospital. This marks the sixth arrest in the case, the Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate confirmed on Tuesday.

Durgapur Rape: Only One Accused Committed Sexual Assault, Police Say

Sunil Kumar Chowdhury, Police Commissioner of the Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate, said investigators are examining the friend’s role closely. He also stated that the police have so far found that physical sexual assault has been committed by one of the accused persons.

“Till now, we have arrested 5 accused persons whose presence has been established at the place of occurrence on the day of the crime. We have also recovered a mobile phone which was snatched by the accused persons. All the important parts in investigation, including reconstruction of scene of crime, gathering technical and scientific evidence, visit of FSL for collection of evidence, seizure of wearing apparel, medico-legal examination of accused persons have been done. The reports are still awaited,” he said, as per news agency ANI.

"Till now, as per the technical and scientific evidence collected and statement of the victim girl. We have found that physical sexual assault has been committed by one of the accused persons and what is the involvement of all these 5 are being investigated. The friend of victim girl who was also present at the PO, apart from these 5 accused persons, his role is also not beyond doubt. We are investigating his role also. We have examined him several times,” Commissioner Chowdhury added.

Police conducted a reconstruction of the crime scene in a forested area near the private medical college where the student studies. The five accused and the victim’s friend were brought to the site, and the entire process was videographed in the presence of an IPS officer, news agency PTI reported.

Before the reconstruction, investigators questioned the victim’s friend for nearly an hour. The probe also includes his activities on the night of the incident, when he had accompanied the student outside the campus for dinner.

Durgapur Rape: Forensic Tests, Home Searches Conducted

Two of the five accused were taken to their homes to search for evidence, including clothing allegedly worn during the crime. Clothing from the other three accused had already been seized. These items are being sent for forensic examination to aid the investigation.

Police are also examining mobile phones recovered from the five accused and questioning fellow students of the victim. Later in the day, all five accused are scheduled for medical examinations as part of the ongoing investigation.

The student, from Jaleswar in Odisha, was allegedly assaulted on Friday night outside the campus of the private medical college in Durgapur.