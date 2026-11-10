UP Voter List Revision: Election Commission Changes Schedule, Check New Dates

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Election Commission revised Uttar Pradesh voter list revision schedule.

Draft voter list publishes November 17, final list January 4.

Claims, objections accepted November 17 to December 16, 2026.

Officials urged citizens to verify and apply for inclusion.

The Election Commission of India has revised the schedule for the Special Summary Revision (SSR) 2027 of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh, with the draft voter list now set to be published on November 17, 2026.

Under the revised timetable, eligible voters can submit claims and objections for the inclusion, deletion or correction of entries in the electoral roll between November 17 and December 16, 2026. The claims and objections will be settled by December 28, while the final voter list will be published on January 4, 2027.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said the revised schedule applies to all 403 Assembly constituencies in the state, with January 1, 2027, as the eligibility date.

Revised UP Voter List Revision Schedule

According to the revised timetable, the key dates for the Special Summary Revision 2027 are:

Draft voter list publication: November 17, 2026

Claims and objections period: November 17 to December 16, 2026

Disposal of claims and objections: By December 28, 2026

Final voter list publication: January 4, 2027

The revision will allow eligible citizens to seek the inclusion of their names in the electoral roll, as well as request the deletion or correction of existing entries.

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Instructions To District Election Officers

Rinwa has directed all District Election Officers to ensure that the revised schedule is widely publicised through newspapers, electronic media and other communication channels.

He has also asked officials to inform all recognised national and state-level political parties about the changes to the timetable.

Electoral Registration Officers and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers have been instructed to ensure that all scheduled work is completed effectively and within the revised deadlines.

CEO Urges Eligible Voters To Check Their Entries

The Chief Electoral Officer has urged eligible citizens across Uttar Pradesh to verify their own names and those of their family members in the voter list during the revision period.

He has also encouraged eligible citizens whose names are missing from the electoral roll to submit applications for inclusion within the stipulated period.

Rinwa said the exercise should ensure that no eligible citizen is left out of the voter list.

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