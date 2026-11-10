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English NewsNews‘Biased And Ill-Informed’: MEA Slams US Commission Over Remarks On Attacks On Religious Places In India

‘Biased And Ill-Informed’: MEA Slams US Commission Over Remarks On Attacks On Religious Places In India

India slammed USCIRF as “biased”, backed dialogue on Ukraine, urged action over Dhaka-Delhi misrepresentation and defended its engagement with US lobbying firms.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 10 Nov 2026 06:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India criticised USCIRF as biased, ill-informed, politically-driven.
  • India reiterated peace, diplomacy for Ukraine-Russia conflict resolution.
  • India called misrepresenting Dhaka as Delhi unfortunate act.

India on Tuesday strongly criticised the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), calling it a “biased and ill-informed organisation” with a “blatantly political agenda”. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also questioned the commission’s credibility, pointing to what it described as its silence on attacks on religious places, hate crimes and racial abuse targeting the Indian community in the United States.

Addressing a media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the USCIRF and its commissioners had consistently chosen not to speak out against such incidents in the US.

“As I have said before, the USCIRF is a biased and ill-informed organisation with a blatantly political agenda. It is particularly telling that the USCIRF and its Commissioners have consistently chosen to remain silent on attacks on religious places in the US and on the hate crimes and racial abuse targeted at the Indian community in the US. A prejudiced entity can hardly be taken seriously,” Jaiswal said.

India-US Ties Enjoy Strong Bipartisan Support: MEA

During the briefing, while responding to one of the questions on the US midterm elections, Jaiswal said the electoral exercise was an internal matter of the United States and declined to comment on it. However, he emphasised that India-US relations enjoyed strong bipartisan support in Washington.

“The India-United States relationship enjoys strong bipartisan support in the US. We continue to work to further strengthen our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with the US,” he said.

India Says Engagement With US Lobbying Firms Normal Diplomatic Practice

Asked about reports concerning India's engagement with lobbying firms in Washington, DC, and disclosures under the US Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), Jaiswal said it was standard diplomatic practice for missions to engage such firms to facilitate outreach to the US administration, members of Congress and other stakeholders.

He said India's engagement with lobbying firms in Washington dated back to 1948 and that such activities were carried out in accordance with applicable US laws, including FARA, under which the firms' activities are publicly disclosed.

“Such engagements are undertaken in accordance with the applicable US laws, including the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), under which the activities of these firms are publicly disclosed. India has been engaging lobby firms in Washington DC since 1948,” he said.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did India criticize the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF)?

India criticized USCIRF, calling it a biased and ill-informed organization with a political agenda. The MEA questioned its credibility for remaining silent on attacks on religious places and hate crimes against Indians in the US.

What is India's stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict?

India reiterates that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only way forward for a peaceful resolution. Prime Minister Modi and EAM Jaishankar have engaged with both Moscow and Kyiv to support peace efforts.

How did India react to reports of misrepresenting Dhaka as Delhi?

India termed such attempts to distort a country's image as unfortunate. It stated that peddling false narratives undermines credibility and urged authorities to take appropriate action.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 10 Nov 2026 06:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
USCIRF MEA INDIA Randhir Jaiswal Dhaka Delhi Case
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