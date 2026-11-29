Voter turnout in Spain's snap general election reached 67.7 per cent by 6 pm (local time) on Sunday, significantly exceeding the 53.1 per cent recorded at the same stage during the 2023 general election, Al Jazeera reported, citing data from the country's Interior Ministry.

The latest figures indicate a higher voter participation in the ongoing election, which will determine whether Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialist-led government retains power or a conservative alliance led by the People's Party (PP), potentially backed by the far-right Vox, forms the next government.

Earlier, turnout had reached 45.71 per cent by 2 pm, compared with 40.48 per cent recorded at the same time during the July 2023 general election, according to Al Jazeera.

More than 38.6 million Spaniards are eligible to cast their votes in the election. Polling stations opened at 9 am and are scheduled to close at 8 pm (local time), with provisional results expected to emerge shortly after voting concludes and the overall picture likely to become clear before midnight.

Sanchez called the snap election after right-wing parties in Parliament voted down measures introduced by his left-wing government to ease housing pressures.

Pre-election opinion polls suggested that the conservative People's Party, led by Alberto Núñez Feijóo, could emerge as the largest party but may require support from the far-right Vox, led by Santiago Abascal, to secure the 176 seats needed for an outright majority in the 350-member Congress of Deputies.

The election has been contested amid public concerns over housing affordability, immigration, the economy and corruption allegations involving people close to Sanchez. The Prime Minister and his wife have denied the allegations.

Rising rents and property prices have emerged as major campaign issues, alongside immigration policies and concerns over healthcare.

According to Euronews, 38,616,949 people are eligible to vote, including more than 2.6 million Spaniards living abroad and around 1.6 million first-time voters.

The Spanish Interior Ministry has deployed more than 100,000 security personnel to oversee polling and maintain security during the election.

The outcome is also being closely watched across the European Union, as Spain remains one of the largest member states governed by a centre-left administration.

If no party secures an outright majority, coalition negotiations and arrangements with other parliamentary groups are expected to play a crucial role in determining the country's next government.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)