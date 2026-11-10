Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sheikh Hasina sought passport for December return to Bangladesh.

India declined comment, stating travel requires a document.

Bangladesh rejected request, seeks extradition for death sentence.

India on Tuesday declined to comment directly on former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s reported bid to obtain a passport from the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi ahead of her planned return home next month. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), however, said that anyone travelling would require a “travel document”.

Hasina, who has been living in India since her government was toppled in a student-led uprising in August 2024, approached the Bangladesh mission in New Delhi on Monday seeking a passport and a national identity card. Her request was reportedly aimed at facilitating her return to Bangladesh in December.

Bangladesh’s Deputy Foreign Minister Humaiun Kobir swiftly dismissed the request and reiterated Dhaka’s demand for her extradition.

What India Said On Hasina’s Passport Request

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal declined to comment on Hasina’s request when asked about it during a regular media briefing.

“The question that you asked is essentially a question that you must pose to the Bangladesh high commission. This is a matter which they would be in a better position to convey to you, what is the sense they have on this particular issue,” he said.

Responding to a separate question on Bangladesh’s demand for Hasina’s extradition, Jaiswal reiterated India’s position that the matter was legal in nature and would be dealt with accordingly.

Asked whether a person could be extradited without possessing a passport, he said: “Obviously, for the travel of people, you need a travel document. That is what I understand, but it is a technical matter.”

Hasina’s Passport Revoked After Fleeing Bangladesh

Bangladeshi authorities revoked Hasina’s passport after she fled to India, while the activities of her Awami League party were also banned.

Her request for a passport and national identity card is being viewed as a possible step towards her planned return in December. Having the necessary travel document could also give her a greater say in determining the circumstances of her return.

The former prime minister has said in several recent interviews that she intends to return to Bangladesh next month, despite the possibility of arrest.

Hasina Sentenced To Death In Bangladesh

In 2025, Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal sentenced Hasina to death for crimes against humanity, holding her responsible for ordering a crackdown on student-led protests that left hundreds dead and thousands injured.

Hasina has denied wrongdoing, rejected the tribunal’s verdict and challenged the legitimacy of her trial.

Her continued presence in India has become a major irritant in relations between New Delhi and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government in Dhaka. Bangladeshi officials have also urged India not to allow the former prime minister to air her political views from Indian soil.