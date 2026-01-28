UP's Siddharthnagar Enters New Development Phase As CM Yogi Launches Mega Project Package

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday inaugurated the five-day Siddharthnagar Mahotsav and unveiled a major development push in the district by inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for 229 projects worth Rs 1,052 crore. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said development in Uttar Pradesh has gathered pace by treating the state’s 25 crore people as one family.





He said a negative mindset had earlier weakened the region, but determined governance and collective effort had helped it transition from unrest to an atmosphere of celebration.

From Neglect To New Confidence In Eastern UP

Targeting previous regimes, CM Yogi said Eastern Uttar Pradesh had long suffered due to neglect, disease and criminal elements. He recalled how encephalitis once claimed the lives of children from poor, Dalit, minority and backward communities, adding that the state government, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, resolved in 2017 to eliminate the disease entirely.





“Through the dedicated efforts of the double-engine government, a disease that had plagued the region for decades was eradicated in a short span,” he said, adding that no child dies from encephalitis today. He stressed that these children were not vote banks but valued members of the state’s family, and protecting them was the government’s foremost responsibility.

Inclusive Governance And Welfare Delivery

The Chief Minister said development schemes in Siddharthnagar were being implemented based on proposals and sustained efforts of public representatives, with the government acting as a facilitator by providing funds without discrimination. Reiterating the vision of inclusive governance, he said progress had been achieved by considering the entire population as one family.





He underlined that welfare schemes such as free ration, toilets, housing under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Ayushman Bharat cards were reaching every eligible beneficiary without discrimination, guided by the principle of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.” He also referred to the ‘Viksit Bharat Ji Ram Ji’ initiative.

Infrastructure Push Reshapes Aspirational District

Highlighting Siddharthnagar’s transformation, CM Yogi said that eight to ten years ago, the presence of a medical college in the district was unimaginable. Today, the Madhav Prasad Tripathi Medical College is operational, a nursing college has been established, the foundation stone for a women’s hostel has been laid, and work has begun on a 1,000-seat auditorium through CSR funds.

Once classified as an aspirational district due to inadequate infrastructure, disease and migration, Siddharthnagar has now entered a new phase of development, he said.

Connectivity, Corridors And Growth Engines

Emphasising improved connectivity, the Chief Minister said interstate and international road networks, including four-lane highways, were being strengthened. Siddharthnagar is also being linked through upgraded highways and rail routes, while the Gorakhpur–Shamli Economic Corridor passing through Itwa, Dumariyaganj and Bansi is set to emerge as a new engine of growth for the district.

Culture, Heritage And Spiritual Legacy

Referring to the historical and spiritual significance of the region, CM Yogi said the district derives its name from Prince Siddhartha, whose kingdom was Kapilavastu. He traced Prince Siddhartha’s journey from renunciation to enlightenment and his first sermon at Sarnath, noting that he spent the maximum number of Chaturmas in Shravasti.

He also referred to the recent tracing of Lord Buddha’s relics from Piprahwa during an overseas auction, following the efforts of the local MP and the state government. A Vipassana centre, along with dormitories and other facilities, is now being developed in Kapilavastu, he added.

Women Entrepreneurs, ODOP And Agriculture Focus

The Chief Minister praised the Saraswati Vandana presented by teachers of the Basic Education Council, saying such values help children grow into torchbearers of a developed India. Two women entrepreneurs who achieved success through government schemes shared their journeys on stage, which he described as exemplary models of women-led entrepreneurship.

He also lauded Siddharthnagar’s performance under the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative and the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), noting that the district has ponds dating back 2,500 to 3,000 years and emphasising their rejuvenation.

Farmers, Food Processing And Value Addition

Sharing his experience from central Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi said farmers cultivating a third crop of maize after two earlier crops had earned nearly Rs 1 lakh per acre in districts such as Auraiya, Etah, Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat and Hardoi. He assured local farmers of Minimum Support Price for their produce and encouraged value addition through food processing, assuring subsidies and government support for proposed units.

Dignitaries In Attendance

The event was attended by Leader of the Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey, Minister-in-charge Anil Rajbhar, Dumariyaganj MP Jagdambika Pal, MLAs Shyamdhani Rahi and Sayyada Khatoon, MLC Dhruv Kumar Tripathi, District Panchayat Chairperson Sheetal Singh, former minister Satish Dwivedi, former MLA Raghavendra Pratap Singh, Vice Chairman of the Cow Service Commission Mahesh Shukla, BJP District President Kanhaiya Paswan, Naugarh Municipal Chairperson Govind Madhav, and several other public representatives.

The Chief Minister thanked Leader of the Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey and SP MLA Sayeda Khatoon for attending the programme.

Inset: CM Yogi Expresses Grief Over Ajit Pawar’s Demise

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash. He paid tribute to the departed leader and extended condolences to his family, also expressing sympathy with the families of other victims who lost their lives in the tragedy.