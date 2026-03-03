Markets Closed In Srinagar, Complete Shutdown In Poonch After Khamenei’s Death

Jammu and Kashmir: Shops and business establishments remained closed in Srinagar for the second straight day as restrictions stayed in place in parts of the city after violent demonstrations linked to the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Poonch witnessed a total shutdown as residents observed a bandh to mourn the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and to protest against Israel and the United States.

VIDEO | Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir: Markets and shops remain closed for the second consecutive day as restrictions continue in parts of the city following violent protests over the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.



Security forces, including the police and CRPF, have been put on high alert to handle any untoward incidents and to ensure the maintenance of law and order.