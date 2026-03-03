Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsMarkets Closed In Srinagar, Complete Shutdown In Poonch After Khamenei’s Death

Markets Closed In Srinagar, Complete Shutdown In Poonch After Khamenei's Death

Markets shut in Srinagar, Poonch observes bandh as security tightens after Ayatollah Khamenei’s killing.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 03 Mar 2026 01:14 PM (IST)

Jammu and Kashmir: Shops and business establishments remained closed in Srinagar for the second straight day as restrictions stayed in place in parts of the city after violent demonstrations linked to the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Poonch witnessed a total shutdown as residents observed a bandh to mourn the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and to protest against Israel and the United States.

Security forces, including the police and CRPF, have been put on high alert to handle any untoward incidents and to ensure the maintenance of law and order.

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Published at : 03 Mar 2026 01:14 PM (IST)
