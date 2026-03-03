Air India Flies 149 Passengers Home From Dubai As Middle East Airspace Slowly Reopens

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Air India on Tuesday received its first international arrival of the day at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi as flight operations slowly resumed amid tensions in West Asia. The airline’s Dubai-Delhi service, AI916D, landed with 149 passengers and eight crew members on board.

It was the first Indian carrier to reach the national capital today after disruptions in the region’s airspace due to recent military developments.

Air India Dubai Flight Lands In Delhi Amid West Asia Crisis

Air India said the Dubai flight arrived safely despite the ongoing West Asia crisis that had led to several cancellations and delays over the past few days. In a post on X, the airline confirmed the arrival and thanked all authorities involved in managing the operation.

एयर इंडिया ने ट्वीट किया, "हमें दुबई से फ्लाइट AI916D में अपने मेहमानों और क्रू का स्वागत करते हुए खुशी हो रही है। मिडिल ईस्ट में चल रहे हालात के बीच, यह आज नई दिल्ली पहुंचने वाली किसी भारतीय एयरलाइन की पहली फ्लाइट है, जिसमें 149 यात्री और 8 ऑपरेटिंग क्रू मेंबर सवार हैं..." pic.twitter.com/gvz8xr4uA2 — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) March 3, 2026

The airline expressed gratitude to the Government of India, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and local authorities in Dubai for their cooperation. Officials worked together to ensure that passengers and crew could travel safely during a tense situation in the Middle East.

Many passengers had been waiting for flights to resume after airspace restrictions were imposed following recent military strikes and retaliatory attacks in the region.

Dubai Airport Flight Operations Resume After Middle East Tensions

Dubai Airports also announced a limited resumption of flight operations from March 2 evening. Only a small number of flights were permitted to operate from Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC).

Authorities advised travellers not to go to the airport unless they receive direct confirmation from their airline. The disruptions began after the United States and Israel carried out strikes on Iran on February 28. Iran later responded with drone and missile attacks targeting several countries in the region.

With flights gradually restarting, many Indian passengers are now able to return home. However, airlines and airport authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and have asked travellers to check updates before planning their journey.