Air India Flies 149 Passengers Home From Dubai As Middle East Airspace Slowly Reopens

HomeNewsAir India Flies 149 Passengers Home From Dubai As Middle East Airspace Slowly Reopens

Air India resumed limited operations with a special Dubai-Delhi service, offering relief to stranded travellers as authorities closely monitored the evolving Middle East situation.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 03 Mar 2026 03:40 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Air India on Tuesday received its first international arrival of the day at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi as flight operations slowly resumed amid tensions in West Asia. The airline’s Dubai-Delhi service, AI916D, landed with 149 passengers and eight crew members on board. 

It was the first Indian carrier to reach the national capital today after disruptions in the region’s airspace due to recent military developments.

Air India Dubai Flight Lands In Delhi Amid West Asia Crisis

Air India said the Dubai flight arrived safely despite the ongoing West Asia crisis that had led to several cancellations and delays over the past few days. In a post on X, the airline confirmed the arrival and thanked all authorities involved in managing the operation.

The airline expressed gratitude to the Government of India, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and local authorities in Dubai for their cooperation. Officials worked together to ensure that passengers and crew could travel safely during a tense situation in the Middle East.

Many passengers had been waiting for flights to resume after airspace restrictions were imposed following recent military strikes and retaliatory attacks in the region.

Dubai Airport Flight Operations Resume After Middle East Tensions

Dubai Airports also announced a limited resumption of flight operations from March 2 evening. Only a small number of flights were permitted to operate from Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC).

Authorities advised travellers not to go to the airport unless they receive direct confirmation from their airline. The disruptions began after the United States and Israel carried out strikes on Iran on February 28. Iran later responded with drone and missile attacks targeting several countries in the region.

With flights gradually restarting, many Indian passengers are now able to return home. However, airlines and airport authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and have asked travellers to check updates before planning their journey.

Breaking News: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Iran’s Missile Launchers

Frequently Asked Questions

When did Air India's first international flight arrive in Delhi?

Air India's first international arrival of the day at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi landed on Tuesday.

What was the flight number and route of Air India's first arrival?

The flight was AI916D from Dubai to Delhi, carrying 149 passengers and eight crew members.

Why were flight operations disrupted in West Asia?

Disruptions were caused by recent military strikes and retaliatory attacks in the region, leading to airspace restrictions.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 03 Mar 2026 03:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
News
