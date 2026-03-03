Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Iran Mourns 165 Schoolgirls Killed In Minab Strike, FM Slams Trump's 'Rescue' Claim With Grave Photo

Iran Mourns 165 Schoolgirls Killed In Minab Strike, FM Slams Trump’s ‘Rescue’ Claim With Grave Photo

Iran holds funeral for 165 killed in Minab school strike, as foreign minister questions Trump’s “rescue” promise and shares grave images.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 03 Mar 2026 03:47 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Iran held a mass funeral on Tuesday for 165 schoolgirls and staff killed in what Tehran described as a joint United States–Israeli airstrike on a girls’ school in the southern city of Minab. The ceremony unfolded amid heightened regional tensions, with officials sharply criticizing Washington over the attack.

State television showed large crowds gathered in a public square, where mourners carried coffins draped in the Iranian flag. Men waved national banners, while women dressed in black chadors stood in solemn rows. From a stage, a grieving mother raised portraits of the victims, calling them “a document of American crimes,” as chants of “Death to America,” “Death to Israel,” and “No surrender” echoed through the crowd.

Tehran Calls Minab School Strike Deadliest Incident Of War

Iranian authorities said the strike targeted Shajareh Tayyibeh Elementary School in Minab, describing it as the deadliest single episode of the current conflict. The Israeli military has denied knowledge of any operation in the area, maintaining it was unaware of such an attack.

The incident has intensified diplomatic hostilities between Tehran, Washington and Tel Aviv, with Iranian leaders accusing both countries of targeting civilians.

Iran Foreign Minister Shares Image, Questions Trump’s ‘Rescue’

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi accused the United States and Israel of deliberately striking children. He posted an aerial image that he said showed mass graves prepared for the victims, though the authenticity of the photograph could not be independently verified.

"These are graves being dug for more than 160 innocent young girls who were killed in the US-Israeli bombing of a primary school. Their bodies were torn to shreds. This is how ‘rescue’ promised by Mr Trump looks in reality. From Gaza to Minab, innocents murdered in cold blood," Araghchi wrote on X.

His remarks were widely circulated on Iranian media platforms, framing the strike as a symbol of what Tehran calls Western aggression.

International Law Bars Attacks On Schools And Civilian Sites

Under international humanitarian law, deliberate attacks on schools, hospitals and other civilian infrastructure are prohibited and can constitute war crimes. Legal experts note that establishing intent and responsibility requires independent investigation and verifiable evidence.

As accusations and denials continue, the Minab incident has emerged as a flashpoint in the broader confrontation between Iran, Israel and the United States, with calls mounting for impartial scrutiny of the claims surrounding the strike.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Minab, Iran?

Iran held a mass funeral for 165 schoolgirls and staff killed in an alleged joint US-Israeli airstrike on a girls' school. Tehran described it as the deadliest incident of the current conflict.

What is Iran's stance on the Minab school strike?

Iranian authorities accused the United States and Israel of deliberately targeting children and civilians. The Foreign Minister shared an image of mass graves, calling it a symbol of Western aggression.

What is Israel's response to the accusation?

The Israeli military has denied any knowledge of an operation in the area and stated they are unaware of such an attack.

What does international law say about attacking schools?

International humanitarian law prohibits deliberate attacks on schools and civilian sites. Such acts can be considered war crimes.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 03 Mar 2026 03:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran
Photo Gallery

