Iran held a mass funeral on Tuesday for 165 schoolgirls and staff killed in what Tehran described as a joint United States–Israeli airstrike on a girls’ school in the southern city of Minab. The ceremony unfolded amid heightened regional tensions, with officials sharply criticizing Washington over the attack.

State television showed large crowds gathered in a public square, where mourners carried coffins draped in the Iranian flag. Men waved national banners, while women dressed in black chadors stood in solemn rows. From a stage, a grieving mother raised portraits of the victims, calling them “a document of American crimes,” as chants of “Death to America,” “Death to Israel,” and “No surrender” echoed through the crowd.

Tehran Calls Minab School Strike Deadliest Incident Of War

Iranian authorities said the strike targeted Shajareh Tayyibeh Elementary School in Minab, describing it as the deadliest single episode of the current conflict. The Israeli military has denied knowledge of any operation in the area, maintaining it was unaware of such an attack.

The incident has intensified diplomatic hostilities between Tehran, Washington and Tel Aviv, with Iranian leaders accusing both countries of targeting civilians.

Iran Foreign Minister Shares Image, Questions Trump’s ‘Rescue’

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi accused the United States and Israel of deliberately striking children. He posted an aerial image that he said showed mass graves prepared for the victims, though the authenticity of the photograph could not be independently verified.

"These are graves being dug for more than 160 innocent young girls who were killed in the US-Israeli bombing of a primary school. Their bodies were torn to shreds. This is how ‘rescue’ promised by Mr Trump looks in reality. From Gaza to Minab, innocents murdered in cold blood," Araghchi wrote on X.

His remarks were widely circulated on Iranian media platforms, framing the strike as a symbol of what Tehran calls Western aggression.

International Law Bars Attacks On Schools And Civilian Sites

Under international humanitarian law, deliberate attacks on schools, hospitals and other civilian infrastructure are prohibited and can constitute war crimes. Legal experts note that establishing intent and responsibility requires independent investigation and verifiable evidence.

As accusations and denials continue, the Minab incident has emerged as a flashpoint in the broader confrontation between Iran, Israel and the United States, with calls mounting for impartial scrutiny of the claims surrounding the strike.