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HomeNewsTwisha Sharma’s Parents Break Down During Last Rites At Bhopal Cremation Ground

Twisha Sharma’s Parents Break Down During Last Rites At Bhopal Cremation Ground

Twisha Sharma’s parents broke down during her last rites in Bhopal after AIIMS handed over her body following a second autopsy.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 24 May 2026 05:51 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Twisha Sharma's funeral held in Bhopal after second autopsy.
  • Husband, Samarth Singh, arrested after 12 days on run.
  • SIT questions Singh, faces difficulty with his cooperation.

Twisha Sharma’s last rites were performed at the Bhadbhada cremation ground in Bhopal on Sunday, with emotional scenes unfolding as her parents and relatives bid a tearful farewell. Her father Navnidhi Sharma and mother Rekha Sharma were seen breaking down during the ceremony as family members gathered to pay tribute. The final rites took place shortly after AIIMS Bhopal handed over Twisha’s mortal remains to the family following a second autopsy in the high-profile death case that has triggered widespread attention and intensified police investigation.

SIT Tightens Probe

The last rites came a day after accused husband Samarth Singh was arrested following nearly 12 days on the run. He has since been sent to seven-day police remand and is being continuously questioned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating Twisha Sharma’s death.

According to sources, investigators are facing difficulties during the interrogation as Samarth Singh has allegedly not been cooperating with the probe. Officials claim he has failed to provide satisfactory responses to several important questions linked to the case.

The SIT is now closely examining the period during which he was reportedly absconding. Investigators are attempting to establish where he stayed during those days, who may have provided shelter, and whether he remained in contact with his mother, retired judge Giribala Singh.

Also Read: Twisha Sharma Case: SIT Questions Accused Husband Samarth Singh, Probe Details Accessed

Focus On May 12 Events

Police are also questioning Samarth Singh about his relationship with Twisha Sharma, alleged marital disputes, financial dealings and the sequence of events that unfolded on the night of May 12.

Sources said investigators are trying to reconstruct the timeline surrounding Twisha’s death and verify details gathered from digital evidence, witness statements and financial records. The SIT is reportedly cross-checking his statements with technical inputs and other evidence collected so far.

The case has drawn significant public attention in Madhya Pradesh, with the arrest of Samarth Singh marking a major development in the investigation. While the family performed Twisha Sharma’s final rites in Bhopal, the SIT continues its efforts to uncover the circumstances surrounding her death and determine whether more individuals may have played a role during the accused’s alleged period of absconding.

Also Read: 'She Changed After Pregnancy': Twisha Sharma's Husband Recalls Fight Over Ajmer Trip Hours Before Death

Before You Go

BREAKING: Russia unleashes massive missile and drone strike on Kyiv, Ukraine reels under heavy bombardment

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 May 2026 05:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Twisha Sharma Death Case Twisha Sharma Dowry Case Twish Sharma Final Rites
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