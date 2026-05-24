Samarth Singh claimed Twisha's behavior changed after her pregnancy, stating she preferred a glamorous lifestyle over domestic life and insisted on visiting Ajmer instead of Bengaluru.
'She Changed After Pregnancy': Twisha Sharma's Husband Recalls Fight Over Ajmer Trip Hours Before Death
Samarth Singh revealed that Twisha Sharma didn't want to go to Bengaluru, but to Ajmer to see her brother, and that they argued about it hours before her death on May 12.
- Husband claims Twisha Sharma desired glamorous life post-pregnancy.
- Couple's travel plans led to arguments, escalating tension.
- Supreme Court takes suo motu cognizance of death investigation.
- Second autopsy ordered; husband arrested, faces dowry death charges.
Fresh details have surfaced in the investigation into the death of actor-model Twisha Sharma, with her husband Samarth Singh making several claims during interrogation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).
Samarth Singh, who was arrested after remaining absconding for nearly 10 days, is currently under seven-day police remand granted by a local court in Bhopal. Investigators have been questioning him continuously in connection with the alleged dowry death case.
Samarth Singh’s Claims During Interrogation
According to sources associated with the probe, Samarth Singh told investigators that Twisha Sharma’s behaviour underwent noticeable changes after her pregnancy was confirmed on April 17.
He reportedly claimed that Twisha no longer wanted to lead a “domestic life” and instead preferred a more glamorous lifestyle. During questioning, Samarth allegedly informed the SIT that he had booked tickets for Bengaluru for the couple, but Twisha later declined to travel there and insisted on visiting Ajmer to stay with her brother.
Sources said an argument broke out between the couple over the issue of travelling to Ajmer, which, according to Samarth, led to increasing tension between them.
Police officials, however, have not officially commented on the details emerging from the interrogation.
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Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Saturday took suo motu cognisance of the Twisha Sharma death case after taking note of media reports and concerns regarding the investigation.
As per details uploaded on the apex court website, the matter has been registered under the title: “Alleged institutional bias and procedural discrepancies in the unnatural death of a young girl at her matrimonial home.”
A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, is scheduled to hear the matter on May 25.
Samarth Singh Arrested After Surrender In Court
Twisha Sharma, 33, was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on May 12. Following her death, police registered an FIR against Samarth Singh and his mother Giribala Singh over allegations of dowry harassment and abetment.
After remaining untraceable for several days, Samarth Singh withdrew his anticipatory bail plea before the Madhya Pradesh High Court and surrendered before a court in Jabalpur on Friday, after which he was arrested.
A local court later sent him to seven-day police custody for interrogation.
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Second Autopsy Ordered
In another key development, a four-member medical team from AIIMS Delhi is expected to conduct a second post-mortem examination on Twisha Sharma’s body following directions issued by the Madhya Pradesh High Court.
Twisha’s family has repeatedly alleged that there were attempts to influence the investigation because of the legal and administrative background of her in-laws. The family has also demanded a fair and independent probe into the circumstances surrounding her death.
Giribala Singh Yet To Record Statement
Former district judge Giribala Singh, who currently serves as chairperson of the Bhopal District Consumer Court, said police had not yet contacted her for recording her statement.
Police had earlier issued a third and final notice to her after she allegedly failed to cooperate with the investigation. The Madhya Pradesh High Court has also sought her response on pleas seeking cancellation of her anticipatory bail by May 25.
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Bar Council Suspends Samarth Singh
Earlier this week, the Bar Council of India suspended Samarth Singh from legal practice with immediate effect.
In its interim order, the apex legal body observed that the allegations against him were grave and had adversely affected the dignity and image of the legal profession.
The investigation into the case is ongoing.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What claims did Twisha Sharma's husband, Samarth Singh, make during interrogation?
Why was Samarth Singh arrested?
Samarth Singh was arrested in connection with the alleged dowry death of his wife, Twisha Sharma, after remaining absconding for nearly 10 days.
What action has the Supreme Court taken in the Twisha Sharma death case?
The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the case, registering it to address concerns about alleged institutional bias and procedural discrepancies in the investigation.
Has a second autopsy been ordered for Twisha Sharma?
Yes, a second post-mortem examination on Twisha Sharma's body has been ordered by the Madhya Pradesh High Court and will be conducted by a medical team from AIIMS Delhi.
What is the current status of Giribala Singh's involvement in the investigation?
Giribala Singh, Samarth's mother, has not yet recorded her statement with the police. She faces notices for non-cooperation and her anticipatory bail is being reviewed.