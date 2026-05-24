Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Husband claims Twisha Sharma desired glamorous life post-pregnancy.

Couple's travel plans led to arguments, escalating tension.

Supreme Court takes suo motu cognizance of death investigation.

Second autopsy ordered; husband arrested, faces dowry death charges.

Fresh details have surfaced in the investigation into the death of actor-model Twisha Sharma, with her husband Samarth Singh making several claims during interrogation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Samarth Singh, who was arrested after remaining absconding for nearly 10 days, is currently under seven-day police remand granted by a local court in Bhopal. Investigators have been questioning him continuously in connection with the alleged dowry death case.

Samarth Singh’s Claims During Interrogation

According to sources associated with the probe, Samarth Singh told investigators that Twisha Sharma’s behaviour underwent noticeable changes after her pregnancy was confirmed on April 17.

He reportedly claimed that Twisha no longer wanted to lead a “domestic life” and instead preferred a more glamorous lifestyle. During questioning, Samarth allegedly informed the SIT that he had booked tickets for Bengaluru for the couple, but Twisha later declined to travel there and insisted on visiting Ajmer to stay with her brother.

Sources said an argument broke out between the couple over the issue of travelling to Ajmer, which, according to Samarth, led to increasing tension between them.

Police officials, however, have not officially commented on the details emerging from the interrogation.

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Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Saturday took suo motu cognisance of the Twisha Sharma death case after taking note of media reports and concerns regarding the investigation.

As per details uploaded on the apex court website, the matter has been registered under the title: “Alleged institutional bias and procedural discrepancies in the unnatural death of a young girl at her matrimonial home.”

A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, is scheduled to hear the matter on May 25.

Samarth Singh Arrested After Surrender In Court

Twisha Sharma, 33, was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on May 12. Following her death, police registered an FIR against Samarth Singh and his mother Giribala Singh over allegations of dowry harassment and abetment.

After remaining untraceable for several days, Samarth Singh withdrew his anticipatory bail plea before the Madhya Pradesh High Court and surrendered before a court in Jabalpur on Friday, after which he was arrested.

A local court later sent him to seven-day police custody for interrogation.

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Second Autopsy Ordered

In another key development, a four-member medical team from AIIMS Delhi is expected to conduct a second post-mortem examination on Twisha Sharma’s body following directions issued by the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Twisha’s family has repeatedly alleged that there were attempts to influence the investigation because of the legal and administrative background of her in-laws. The family has also demanded a fair and independent probe into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Giribala Singh Yet To Record Statement

Former district judge Giribala Singh, who currently serves as chairperson of the Bhopal District Consumer Court, said police had not yet contacted her for recording her statement.

Police had earlier issued a third and final notice to her after she allegedly failed to cooperate with the investigation. The Madhya Pradesh High Court has also sought her response on pleas seeking cancellation of her anticipatory bail by May 25.

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Bar Council Suspends Samarth Singh

Earlier this week, the Bar Council of India suspended Samarth Singh from legal practice with immediate effect.

In its interim order, the apex legal body observed that the allegations against him were grave and had adversely affected the dignity and image of the legal profession.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.