TMC's Saugata Roy Says Former Leaders Regret Joining NDA, Talks Of Return

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom TMC MP Saugata Roy claims rebel leaders want to return.

Roy states ex-members feel uneasy, some boycotting NDA meetings.

Three NCP MPs skipped a recent NDA meet, raising questions.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy on Saturday claimed that several rebel leaders who left the party and joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are now uncomfortable in their new political camp and are in touch with the TMC about returning.

Roy said discussions were underway, although no decision had been finalised.

'Some Of Them Are In Touch With Me'

Speaking on reports of former TMC leaders returning to the party, Roy said he had spoken to some of them.

"I have spoken to some of them. They are uncomfortable in the BJP. Perhaps they are being pressured and threatened to stay in the party. It would be a good thing if they return. I have also spoken to my party leaders about this," he said.

Roy Mentions Three NCP Leaders

Roy also referred to three Nationalist Citizens Party (NCP) leaders, claiming they were unwilling to align with the BJP-led NDA.

"I've been told that NCP leaders Abu Taher Khan, Khalilur Rahman, and Yusuf Pathan don't want to join the NDA; they don't want to form an alliance with the BJP, which is why they boycotted it. Negotiations are ongoing. Nothing has been finalized yet. When they left the TMC, it wasn't certain they would join the BJP. It's becoming increasingly difficult for these people to be accountable to their community," he said.

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Three NCP MPs Skip NDA Meeting

Roy's remarks came after three NCP leaders skipped the NDA meeting held on Tuesday (July 28), triggering speculation over differences within the party.

Although the NCP sought to dismiss reports of internal discord, TMC leaders believe the three MPs do not want to be part of the BJP-led NDA.

NCP leaders Abu Taher Khan, Khalilur Rahman and Yusuf Pathan were absent from the NDA meeting, which marked the party's first participation in a meeting of the ruling coalition at the Centre.

Background

Following the Assembly election defeat, 20 rebel Trinamool Congress MPs left the party and announced that they were joining the Nationalist Citizens Party (NCP). The party later said it would support the NDA.

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