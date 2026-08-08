The officer was arrested after being allegedly honey-trapped by a Pakistani intelligence operative via social media. He is accused of sharing information related to military activities.
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IAF Officer Lured By Woman On Social Media To Leak Defence Secrets To Pak Handlers, Arrested In Honey-Trap Case
A serving IAF officer was arrested on May 30 under the Official Secrets Act for allegedly sharing military information after being honey-trapped by a Pakistani intelligence operative via social media.
- An IAF officer arrested for allegedly sharing military information.
- He was honey-trapped by a Pakistani intelligence operative online.
- IAF complaint led to officer's arrest; chargesheet subsequently filed.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why was a serving Indian Air Force (IAF) officer arrested?
How was the IAF officer allegedly contacted by the operative?
A woman allegedly contacted the officer through social media, then interacted via video calls and other digital platforms. She is suspected of operating for Pakistani intelligence.
What legal action has been taken against the officer?
A case was registered under the Official Secrets Act, and the officer was arrested on May 30. A chargesheet was filed before the competent court on July 30.
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