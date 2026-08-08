IAF Officer Lured By Woman On Social Media To Leak Defence Secrets To Pak Handlers

A serving Indian Air Force (IAF) officer has been arrested after the force lodged a complaint alleging that he was honey-trapped by a Pakistani intelligence operative through social media and subsequently shared information related to military activities, police said on Saturday.

A case was registered against the officer under provisions of the Official Secrets Act, following the complaint by IAF authorities. He was arrested on May 30, police said.

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Chargesheet Filed After Investigation

According to a police statement, the investigation has been completed and a chargesheet was filed before the competent court on July 30.

"Based upon a complaint by the Indian Air Force authorities, a serving air force officer was arrested on May 30 on allegations of being honey-trapped by a Pakistani intelligence operative," police said.

Police sources said the officer allegedly shared information concerning military-related activities after being contacted through social media, PTI reported.

Woman Allegedly Contacted Officer Via Social Media

The investigation is linked to a suspected espionage network in which the officer was allegedly approached by a woman through social media, sources said.

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The woman reportedly established contact with the officer and later interacted with him through video calls and other digital platforms, according to police sources.

Investigators suspect that the woman was operating on behalf of intelligence handlers based in Pakistan, the sources said.

The case remains linked to allegations that sensitive military-related information was shared following the alleged honey-trap operation.