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English NewsNewsIndiaIAF Officer Lured By Woman On Social Media To Leak Defence Secrets To Pak Handlers, Arrested In Honey-Trap Case

IAF Officer Lured By Woman On Social Media To Leak Defence Secrets To Pak Handlers, Arrested In Honey-Trap Case

A serving IAF officer was arrested on May 30 under the Official Secrets Act for allegedly sharing military information after being honey-trapped by a Pakistani intelligence operative via social media.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 08 Aug 2026 03:37 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • An IAF officer arrested for allegedly sharing military information.
  • He was honey-trapped by a Pakistani intelligence operative online.
  • IAF complaint led to officer's arrest; chargesheet subsequently filed.

A serving Indian Air Force (IAF) officer has been arrested after the force lodged a complaint alleging that he was honey-trapped by a Pakistani intelligence operative through social media and subsequently shared information related to military activities, police said on Saturday.

A case was registered against the officer under provisions of the Official Secrets Act, following the complaint by IAF authorities. He was arrested on May 30, police said.

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Chargesheet Filed After Investigation

According to a police statement, the investigation has been completed and a chargesheet was filed before the competent court on July 30.

"Based upon a complaint by the Indian Air Force authorities, a serving air force officer was arrested on May 30 on allegations of being honey-trapped by a Pakistani intelligence operative," police said.

Police sources said the officer allegedly shared information concerning military-related activities after being contacted through social media, PTI reported.

Woman Allegedly Contacted Officer Via Social Media

The investigation is linked to a suspected espionage network in which the officer was allegedly approached by a woman through social media, sources said.

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The woman reportedly established contact with the officer and later interacted with him through video calls and other digital platforms, according to police sources.

Investigators suspect that the woman was operating on behalf of intelligence handlers based in Pakistan, the sources said.

The case remains linked to allegations that sensitive military-related information was shared following the alleged honey-trap operation.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was a serving Indian Air Force (IAF) officer arrested?

The officer was arrested after being allegedly honey-trapped by a Pakistani intelligence operative via social media. He is accused of sharing information related to military activities.

How was the IAF officer allegedly contacted by the operative?

A woman allegedly contacted the officer through social media, then interacted via video calls and other digital platforms. She is suspected of operating for Pakistani intelligence.

What legal action has been taken against the officer?

A case was registered under the Official Secrets Act, and the officer was arrested on May 30. A chargesheet was filed before the competent court on July 30.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 08 Aug 2026 03:37 PM (IST)
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Pakistan INDIA IAF Soldier Honry Trap
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