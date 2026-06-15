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TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh Attacked With Egg Outside Mamata Banerjee’s Residence
TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh was targeted with an egg by a local youth while leaving the residence of TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata. The incident briefly triggered a commotion outside the residence. No injuries were reported, and further details about the youth and the motive behind the act are awaited.
#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: A local youth throws an egg on TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh who was leaving from the residence of party chairperson Mamata Banerjee. pic.twitter.com/CHscjF6qFb— ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2026
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