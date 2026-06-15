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HomeNewsTMC MLA Kunal Ghosh Attacked With Egg Outside Mamata Banerjee’s Residence

TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh Attacked With Egg Outside Mamata Banerjee’s Residence

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 15 Jun 2026 06:51 PM (IST)

TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh was targeted with an egg by a local youth while leaving the residence of TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata. The incident briefly triggered a commotion outside the residence. No injuries were reported, and further details about the youth and the motive behind the act are awaited.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Jun 2026 06:51 PM (IST)
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