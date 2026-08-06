Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 6 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 6 August 2026:

Zuckerberg Apologises Over PM Modi Post Removal, Meta Admits Platform Lapses Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologised over the temporary removal of PM Modi's Facebook post as the company admitted lapses on CSAM and deepfakes, sources said. Read More 'Political Absurdity': India Rejects Pakistan's 'Youm-e-Istehsal' Observance On Article 370 India rejected Pakistan's remarks on the so-called Youm-e-Istehsal, saying the August 5, 2019 constitutional changes are an internal matter. Read More 'You Did Nothing Wrong': Rahul Gandhi Backs Students Over Parliament March Crackdown During the press conference, Rahul Gandhi said he had met young protesters from different states and congratulated them for maintaining peace during the agitation. Read More Former Bangladesh Cricket Captain Shakib Al Hasan's Home Hit By Petrol Bomb After Hasina Press Conference The Awami League claimed Shakib Al Hasan's home was attacked hours after he attended Sheikh Hasina's first press conference since her ouster. Read More ‘Cousin’s Spine Injured, Eardrum Torn’: Khushal Tanwar Slams Air India For Downplaying Phuket-Delhi Flight Scare Air India Phuket-Delhi AI2379 flight scare: Around 14 people, including 10 passengers and four crew members, were injured in mid-flight turbulence. Read More Brother Of Real-Life 'Dhurandhar' Gangster Uzair Baloch Shot In Karachi's Lyari Brother of imprisoned Pakistani gangster Uzair Baloch, whose story inspired a character in Dhurandhar, was critically injured after a targeted shooting in Karachi's Lyari. Police are investigating. Read More Khalin Joshi Opens Up Seven-Shot Lead After Another Brilliant Round At J&K Open 2026 Khalin Joshi extended his lead to seven shots at the J&K Open 2026 after a flawless 66, staying bogey-free on day two at the Royal Springs Golf Course. Read More Khalin Joshi Shoots Stunning 63 To Seize Early Lead At J&K Open 2026 In Srinagar Khalin Joshi fired a superb eight-under 63 to take a two-shot lead after Round 1 of the J&K Open 2026, with Ajeetesh Sandhu and Harman Sachdeva in pursuit. Read More TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More Air India Names Former Ethiopian Airlines Chief Tewolde Gebremariam As CEO An Ethiopian national, Gebremariam will replace New Zealander Campbell Wilson, who announced his resignation from the loss-making airline in April this year. Read More