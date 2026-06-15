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HomeNewsOld Video Of Saayoni Ghosh Mocking Raghav Chadha Goes Viral Amid TMC Rebel Row

Old Video Of Saayoni Ghosh Mocking Raghav Chadha Goes Viral Amid TMC Rebel Row

TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh faces online trolling as an old video mocking political defections resurfaces amid reports of her joining rebels.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 15 Jun 2026 06:43 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh criticised as old video resurfaces.
  • Video showed her mocking defections; now linked to rebels.
  • Ghosh confronted by media, refused to explain contradiction.

 Jadavpur MP Saayoni Ghosh is facing a wave of criticism on social media after an old video of her mocking political defections resurfaced amid the ongoing rebellion within the party. The controversy comes as rebel Trinamool Congress MPs prepare to join the Tripura-based Nationalist Citizens Party (NCP), marking a major political realignment. Once regarded as one of Mamata Banerjee’s closest allies, Ghosh is now being targeted by critics who claim her reported association with the rebel camp contradicts the remarks she made during Bengal poll campaign, turning her old comments into a fresh political headache.

Old Video Resurfaces

In the viral clip, Ghosh is seen mocking former AAP leader Raghav Chadha over his departure from the party, delivering a remark that was widely shared on social media and in political circles. The video has resurfaced amid reports linking her to the rebel faction preparing to break away from the Trinamool Congress, with critics accusing her of adopting the very course of action she once ridiculed.

Also Read: Radical Groups Attempt To Demolish Lord Ram Idol, Sanatan Dharma Complex Construction Halted In Bangladesh

Trolled At Airport

The controversy followed Ghosh to Delhi, where journalists confronted her at the airport ahead of a meeting of rebel MPs on Sunday.

Reporters questioned her about the viral remark and asked whether her reported decision to side with the dissidents contradicted her earlier position on political loyalty.

Ghosh refused to engage with the question, saying she was not obliged to provide an explanation to the media. She added that any response would be given to the people of her Jadavpur constituency.

After the brief exchange, she declined further questions and left the airport.

Also Read: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Appears Before ED In Bengal Teacher Recruitment Scam

Before You Go

Global Peace Initiative: PM Modi Welcomes US-Iran Agreement, Backs End to Regional Conflict

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Jun 2026 06:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mamata Banerjee Bengal TMC West Bengal Saayoni Ghosh Mamata Banerjee .TMC
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