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HomeNewsIndiaTMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Reaches ED Office For Questioning In Teacher Recruitment Scam

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Reaches ED Office For Questioning In Teacher Recruitment Scam

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Jun 2026 11:12 AM (IST)

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee arrives at the office of Enforcement Directorate for questioning in the teacher recruitment scam case.

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ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 15 Jun 2026 11:12 AM (IST)
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