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HomeNews‘They Only Want To Harass Mamata Banerjee’: Kalyan Banerjee On CID Visit

‘They Only Want To Harass Mamata Banerjee’: Kalyan Banerjee On CID Visit

"This is not in accordance with the law. No FIR has been lodged against Mamata Banerjee, nor has she been called as a witness anywhere.

By : ANI | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 11:56 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CID team visited Mamata Banerjee's home in Kolkata.
  • TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee called the CID visit
  • The visit relates to an ongoing signature forgery probe.

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee on Tuesday termed the CID's arrival at party supremo Mamata Banerjee's residence, "vindictive" attitude of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

Speaking with ANI, the TMC MP expressed stern criticism of the CID's arrival, calling it unlawful. Defending the former CM, the TMC MP said that neither the former CM has any FIR registered against her nor has she been called as a witness anywhere, deeming the CID's arrival unreasonable.

"This is not in accordance with the law. No FIR has been lodged against Mamata Banerjee, nor has she been called as a witness anywhere.

This is a vindictive attitude initiated by CM Suvendu Adhikari. They just want to harass Mamata Banerjee," he said.

A team from the West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Tuesday reached the residence of Trinamool Congress supremo and former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata.

Mamata Banerjee, who yesterday attended the INDIA bloc meeting, is in the national capital. Earlier in the day, she met with the Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

Notably, a CID team last week visited the residence of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee in connection with the alleged signature forgery case.

The state CID has constituted a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged forgery of signatures of Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislators.

The state CID has recorded statements of 13 Trinamool Congress MLAs as part of its probe into the alleged signature forgery case.
Officials said that three legislators stated that the signatures in the Meeting Resolution Book of May 6 were not done by them. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the CID visit Mamata Banerjee's residence?

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee termed the CID's arrival

Where was Mamata Banerjee when the CID arrived at her residence?

Mamata Banerjee was in the national capital. She attended the INDIA bloc meeting and met with Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

What is the signature forgery case mentioned in the article?

The state CID constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe alleged forgery of TMC legislators' signatures. Statements of 13 TMC MLAs have been recorded as part of the probe.

Published at : 09 Jun 2026 11:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kalyan Banerjee TMC CID .TMC
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