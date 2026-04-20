TCS Nashik Case: No Interim Relief For HR Nida Khan, Next Hearing On April 27

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Case involves alleged TCS Nashik harassment and religious coercion.

A court in Nashik has refused to grant interim protection from arrest to Nida Khan, one of the key accused in the alleged Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Nashik harassment and religious coercion case. Khan had sought anticipatory bail citing her pregnancy, but the court declined immediate relief and scheduled the next hearing for April 27.

No Interim Relief

The Additional Sessions Court did not pass any order granting interim protection, effectively leaving Khan vulnerable to arrest while her anticipatory bail plea is pending.

Her legal team had argued for temporary protection until the final decision on her bail plea, highlighting her medical condition. However, the court directed police and complainants to submit their responses before taking a final call.

Khan remains the only accused yet to be arrested, even as police teams continue to search for her across Maharashtra.

Serious Charges Under Probe

The case relates to multiple allegations at a TCS facility in Nashik, including sexual harassment, coercion, and attempts at forced religious practices. Investigators have registered several FIRs and arrested multiple accused linked to the case.

According to police, the accused allegedly pressured employees over religious practices and behaviour, alongside other charges related to harassment and misconduct.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is currently probing the case, which has triggered widespread attention due to the seriousness of the allegations and the involvement of a major corporate workplace.

The court’s refusal to grant interim relief underscores the gravity of the case, even as legal proceedings continue. The next hearing on Khan’s anticipatory bail plea is scheduled for April 27, when the court is expected to take a more definitive view.