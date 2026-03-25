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Rahul Gandhi has cancelled his scheduled visit to Kerala, citing concerns over the health of his mother, Sonia Gandhi. The Congress leader was set to kick off the party’s Assembly election campaign with a major rally in Kozhikode, but plans changed at the last moment.

Stepping in to fill the gap, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has departed for the poll-bound state and will now lead the campaign launch.

Sonia Gandhi Under Medical Observation In Delhi

The development comes shortly after Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi. Doctors are closely monitoring her condition, though sources indicate that her illness is linked to seasonal changes and is not serious.

According to reports, she is under observation and being treated by a team of specialists. Sonia Gandhi has previously dealt with respiratory issues and was hospitalised earlier this year when cold weather and high pollution aggravated her bronchial asthma.

Kharge To Lead Campaign Kickoff In Kozhikode

With Rahul Gandhi stepping back temporarily, Kharge will now address the rally at Kozhikode Beach, scheduled for Wednesday evening. The event has been organised by the Congress-led United Democratic Front and is expected to draw significant attention as the formal start of the party’s election push.

Kerala remains a crucial battleground where the Congress is aiming to strengthen its position against the ruling Left Democratic Front.

Congress Looks To Regain Ground After 2021 Setback

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the LDF secured a decisive victory, winning 99 seats and returning to power for a second consecutive term. The UDF, led by Congress, managed 41 seats, marking a decline from its previous performance. Meanwhile, the National Democratic Alliance lost its only seat and saw its vote share shrink.

Against this backdrop, the Congress is hoping to regain lost ground in the upcoming polls. Kharge’s rally is now set to serve as the opening moment of that effort.

Campaign Continues Despite Rahul’s Absence

Rahul Gandhi’s absence highlights the party’s focus on Sonia Gandhi’s health, but Congress leaders have emphasised that campaign activities will proceed without disruption.

Senior leaders, led by Kharge, are expected to carry forward the outreach efforts until Rahul Gandhi is able to resume his schedule and join the campaign trail.