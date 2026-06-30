'Operation Devendra, Not Operation Tiger': Aaditya On Sena (UBT) MLC's Switch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aaditya Thackeray dismissed Sachin Ahir aligning with ruling Mahayuti.

Thackeray termed it “Operation Devendra Fadnavis” to poach leaders.

He questioned Ahir's loyalty, citing significant past party responsibilities.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday brushed aside concerns over senior party leader Sachin Ahir’s decision to align with the ruling Mahayuti alliance, insisting the move would not weaken the party. Ahir, considered a close associate of Thackeray, surprised political observers by filing his nomination for the Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson’s post on behalf of the ruling Shiv Sena. Thackeray described the development as part of a wider campaign to lure Opposition leaders and maintained that the party’s traditional support base would remain intact.

'Operation Devendra Fadnavis'

Reacting to Ahir’s switch, Thackeray claimed the alleged poaching of Opposition leaders was "not Operation Tiger but Operation Devendra Fadnavis", accusing the BJP of engineering defections. He said the Shiv Sena (UBT) had become collateral damage in the process but stressed that Ahir’s exit would have little political impact.

Thackeray asserted that the party’s strongholds of Worli and Shivdi remained secure and rejected suggestions that the development was a major setback. He also questioned Ahir’s motives, saying the former minister had been entrusted with several key responsibilities within the party.

According to Thackeray, Ahir served as the party’s deputy leader, was nominated to the Legislative Council, held positions in the Bharatiya Kamgar Sena and the BEST workers’ union, while his daughter’s NGO had also been accommodated in a ward-level committee.

Also Read: General Dhiraj Seth Assumes Charge As India’s 31st Army Chief

Questions Over Loyalty

Thackeray revealed that he had travelled with Ahir from Pune only a few days ago and held what he described as a serious discussion on issues facing the state and alleged attacks on democratic institutions. He said Ahir could not claim he had been ignored by the party.

Questioning Ahir’s decision to join hands with the ruling alliance, Thackeray asked how he could associate with leaders facing allegations linked to the Ram temple, the alleged Ujjain land scam and attempts to alter the Constitution drafted by Dr B R Ambedkar.

Responding to speculation that Ahir could contest against him from the Worli Assembly constituency, Thackeray said it would make no difference. He claimed Ahir had messaged him earlier in the day saying he would not challenge him electorally, adding that appropriate disciplinary action would be taken against the senior leader.

Thackeray also accused the BJP of sidelining its own workers by rewarding defectors from rival parties with influential positions.

Also Read: OPINION | India's Eastern Gambit: Corridors, Minerals And The Malacca Question