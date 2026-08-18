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English NewsNewsTamil Nadu Women Employees To Get 365 Days Maternity Leave For Third Child: Major Rule Change

Tamil Nadu Women Employees To Get 365 Days Maternity Leave For Third Child: Major Rule Change

Under the standard eligibility framework, the 365-day maternity leave benefit applies to regular women employees with fewer than two surviving children, a government source said.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 18 Aug 2026 10:17 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tamil Nadu government extends third child maternity leave.
  • Female employees now receive 365 days, matching previous entitlement.
  • Decision reflects state's welfare focus; detailed order coming soon.

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced that women government employees will now be eligible for 365 days of maternity leave for the birth of their third child, up from the existing 12 weeks.

With the decision, the maternity leave available for a third child will be brought on par with the 365-day leave currently provided for the first two children.

Maternity Leave Rules In Tamil Nadu

At present, married women government employees with fewer than two surviving children are entitled to 365 days of maternity leave. Those with two or more surviving children are eligible for up to 12 weeks of maternity leave.

During the demand for grants for his department, Minister for Human Resources Management D Sarathkumar announced the change in the state Assembly.

“Under these circumstances, as the Tamil Nadu government is a welfare-oriented administration prioritising social welfare and women's empowerment, the maternity leave currently provided for the third child of female government employees will be enhanced from 12 weeks to 365 days,” he said.

Maternity Leave Extended In Phases

The original 90 days of maternity leave was increased to six months in 2011, nine months in 2016 and subsequently extended to one year, or 365 days, in July 2021 by the respective state governments of the day, led by the AIADMK and the DMK.

Under the standard eligibility framework, the 365-day maternity leave benefit applies to regular women employees with fewer than two surviving children, a government source said.

However, in accordance with directives from the Supreme Court and subsequent state amendments, women employees with two or more surviving children continue to be entitled to 12 weeks, or 84 days, of maternity leave with full pay.

Detailed Government Order Soon

A senior official said a detailed government order will soon be issued to give effect to the announcement made in the Assembly.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the recent change regarding maternity leave for women government employees in Tamil Nadu?

Women government employees in Tamil Nadu are now eligible for 365 days of maternity leave for their third child, increased from the previous 12 weeks. This change brings it on par with the leave for the first two children.

How many days of maternity leave are women government employees now entitled to for their third child?

Women government employees in Tamil Nadu are now entitled to 365 days of maternity leave for their third child. This new policy matches the leave period already provided for the first two children.

Who announced this change in maternity leave policy?

The change was announced by Minister for Human Resources Management D Sarathkumar in the state Assembly. He stated it reflects the government's welfare-oriented administration and commitment to women's empowerment.

How has maternity leave been extended over time in Tamil Nadu?

Maternity leave has been progressively extended in Tamil Nadu. It increased from 90 days to six months in 2011, then to nine months in 2016, and finally to 365 days in July 2021.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Aug 2026 10:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil NAdu Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Women Employees Get 365 Days Maternity Leave Third Child Maternity Leave Tamil Nadu Major Rule Change
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