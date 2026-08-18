Tamil Nadu Women Employees To Get 365 Days Maternity Leave For Third Child: Major Rule Change

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tamil Nadu government extends third child maternity leave.

Female employees now receive 365 days, matching previous entitlement.

Decision reflects state's welfare focus; detailed order coming soon.

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced that women government employees will now be eligible for 365 days of maternity leave for the birth of their third child, up from the existing 12 weeks.

With the decision, the maternity leave available for a third child will be brought on par with the 365-day leave currently provided for the first two children.

Maternity Leave Rules In Tamil Nadu

At present, married women government employees with fewer than two surviving children are entitled to 365 days of maternity leave. Those with two or more surviving children are eligible for up to 12 weeks of maternity leave.

During the demand for grants for his department, Minister for Human Resources Management D Sarathkumar announced the change in the state Assembly.

“Under these circumstances, as the Tamil Nadu government is a welfare-oriented administration prioritising social welfare and women's empowerment, the maternity leave currently provided for the third child of female government employees will be enhanced from 12 weeks to 365 days,” he said.

Maternity Leave Extended In Phases

The original 90 days of maternity leave was increased to six months in 2011, nine months in 2016 and subsequently extended to one year, or 365 days, in July 2021 by the respective state governments of the day, led by the AIADMK and the DMK.

Under the standard eligibility framework, the 365-day maternity leave benefit applies to regular women employees with fewer than two surviving children, a government source said.

However, in accordance with directives from the Supreme Court and subsequent state amendments, women employees with two or more surviving children continue to be entitled to 12 weeks, or 84 days, of maternity leave with full pay.

Detailed Government Order Soon

A senior official said a detailed government order will soon be issued to give effect to the announcement made in the Assembly.