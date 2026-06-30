General Dhiraj Seth Assumes Charge As India’s 31st Army Chief

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom General Dhiraj Seth became India's 31st Chief of Army Staff.

Seth's distinguished career includes commanding two operational commands.

He significantly contributed to strategic planning and capability development.

General Dhiraj Seth assumed charge as India’s 31st Chief of the Army Staff on Tuesday, succeeding General Upendra Dwivedi, who retired after more than four decades of military service. He takes over leadership of the 1.3 million-strong Indian Army at a crucial time, as the force continues its drive towards greater self-reliance, technological modernisation and enhanced combat preparedness. His appointment also comes against the backdrop of an evolving global security landscape and persistent challenges along India’s borders, requiring a balanced focus on operational readiness and future capability development.

Distinguished Military Career

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, General Seth was commissioned into the Armoured Corps in December 1986. Before becoming Army Chief, he served as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff and previously led both the South Western Command, based in Jaipur, and the Southern Command. He is among the few officers to have commanded two operational Army commands along the western front.

Across a military career spanning nearly 40 years, General Seth has held command at every level in varied operational environments. His assignments include leading an Armoured Regiment in the desert sector, an Armoured Brigade in the western theatre and a counter-insurgency force in Jammu and Kashmir. As a Lieutenant General, he also commanded the Sudarshan Chakra Corps, one of the Army’s premier strike formations, before serving as General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area.

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Driving Modernisation

General Seth has also played a significant role in shaping the Army’s long-term transformation. In senior appointments at Army Headquarters, he contributed to strategic planning, force structuring and capability development, helping align operational requirements with emerging technologies and the changing nature of warfare.

Before taking over as Vice Chief on April 1, he headed the Pune-based Southern Command, which maintained a high level of operational preparedness during Operation Sindoor last year.

Recognised for his academic excellence, General Seth is a graduate of the Higher Command Course and the National Defence College. He also attended the prestigious Command and Staff Course in Paris, reflecting his broad strategic outlook. As Army Chief, he now assumes responsibility for steering the force through an increasingly complex security environment while advancing its modernisation and operational effectiveness.

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