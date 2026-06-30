OPINION | India's Eastern Gambit: Corridors, Minerals And The Malacca Question

Earlier this year, Iran shut down the Strait of Hormuz. Oil prices shot up. Ships were rerouted. The world noticed. But while that crisis grabbed all the attention, something equally important was quietly taking shape further east. In April 2026, the United States signed a major defence deal with Indonesia. The deal gave America greater access to Indonesian waters and airspace. Indonesia sits right at the entrance of the Strait of Malacca.

The Strait of Malacca is a narrow strip of water between Malaysia and Indonesia. At its tightest point, it is barely 2.8 kilometres wide. Yet nearly a quarter of all global trade passes through it every single day. For China, it is even more critical. About 80 per cent of China's oil imports travel through this one passage.

It has been known for over two decades. And it has been quietly building an escape route through Myanmar. That escape route passes right through India's neighbourhood. And that is exactly why India's relationship with Myanmar matters far more than most people realise.

China's Big Problem

In 2003, China's then-President Hu Jintao gave this problem a name. He called it the Malacca Dilemma. The idea was simple. China depends on imported oil to run its factories, power its cities, and fuel its growth. Most of that oil comes by sea from the Middle East. And almost all of it passes through the Strait of Malacca.

For years, China has been trying to find a way around this problem. It built a powerful navy. It constructed ports and bases across the Indian Ocean region. And most importantly, it started building roads, railways, and pipelines through other countries so that oil could reach China by land, bypassing the sea route entirely.

The most ambitious of these land routes runs through Myanmar. It is called the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor (CMEC). It connects China's Yunnan province all the way to a port called Kyaukpyu on the Bay of Bengal. Oil tankers can unload at Kyaukpyu, and the oil then travels by pipeline directly into China. No Malacca. No American Navy. No chokepoint.

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Why the Escape Route Is Stuck

There is one big problem with China's plan. Myanmar is in the middle of a civil war.

Since the military took power in 2021, Myanmar has been torn apart by fighting between the army and various armed groups. One of the most powerful of these groups, the Arakan Army, now controls most of Rakhine State. That is exactly where Kyaukpyu port is located. Construction on the port has been frozen. As of mid 2026, there has been no progress on the ground despite years of planning and multiple missed deadlines.

The oil and gas pipelines that do exist carry only about 440,000 barrels of oil per day. China needs nearly 8 million barrels per day from the Malacca route alone. So, the bypass exists, but it is nowhere near large enough to actually solve China's problem. The great escape plan is stuck.

India's Quiet Strategy

While China has been trying to build its way through Myanmar, India has been doing something different. It has been talking.

India never cut ties with Myanmar after the 2021 coup. Western countries imposed sanctions. Several neighbours looked away. India kept engaging. It built infrastructure. It offered trade. It maintained dialogue with both the military government and opposition groups.

That patience is now paying off. In May 2026, Myanmar's President Min Aung Hlaing made his first foreign trip after taking office. He did not go to Beijing. He came to New Delhi. That single decision told the world something important. Myanmar, despite all of China's investment and influence, chose India as its first port of call.

India is also building physical connections into Myanmar. The Kaladan Multimodal Project connects Kolkata to Myanmar's Sittwe port by sea and then links into India's northeast by road. The India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway will eventually create a road corridor all the way from Manipur to Thailand. These projects serve India's trade interests. But they also mean that India, not China, becomes the natural connectivity partner for Myanmar's future.

Rare Earths: The New Oil

The June 2026 meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Hlaing produced another agreement that deserves attention. The two sides agreed to work together on rare earth minerals.

Rare earths are a group of metals that are involved in manufacturing every modern device. They go into electric vehicle motors, wind turbines, fighter jet components, smartphones, and missile guidance systems. Whoever controls the supply of rare earths has enormous power over the global technology industry.

Myanmar is the world's third-largest producer of rare earths. Almost all of it currently goes to China. This gives Beijing a near monopoly over something the entire world needs. In 2025, China restricted exports of rare earth products as a bargaining chip in trade tensions. It caused panic in the defence and clean energy industries across the world.

India’s deal with Myanmar changes that equation. It gives India access to materials it needs for its own industry and defence. It also breaks China's grip on a supply chain that the world has grown dangerously dependent on.

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The Coco Islands: China Next Door

There is one more piece to this puzzle that rarely gets discussed. China has been quietly building military infrastructure on the Coco Islands in Myanmar. These islands sit just 45 kilometres north of India's Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

China has installed an airstrip there. It has set up signals intelligence equipment. In simple terms, it has built a surveillance and monitoring post right at the entrance to the Strait of Malacca, in waters that have historically been India's strategic territory.

India controls the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which sit at the western mouth of the Malacca Strait. This is one of India's most valuable geographic advantages. Any ship going from the Indian Ocean into the Pacific has to pass close to these islands. India has a command base there. But military analysts have repeatedly warned that it is under-resourced and not fully prepared for the kind of great power competition now building up around it.

The US is tightening its grip on the eastern side of Malacca through Indonesia. China is extending its reach from the north through Myanmar and the Coco Islands. India holds the western gateway. The Myanmar relationship, therefore, is not just about trade and minerals. It is about making sure that India's most important maritime position does not get quietly surrounded.

A Game Nobody Announced

Most people think of geopolitics as something that happens in dramatic moments. Missiles fired. Borders crossed. Summits held under flashing cameras. But some of the most consequential moves happen slowly, quietly, and without fanfare.

China has spent twenty years building an escape from its Malacca problem. It has poured billions into Myanmar. It has laid pipelines, planned ports, and stationed surveillance equipment on islands next to India's territory. But Myanmar's civil war has stalled the plan. And India's patient diplomacy has now given New Delhi something China has not been able to buy. Genuine trust in Naypyidaw.

The strait that binds China to its greatest weakness also happens to run through India's front yard. That is not a coincidence of geography. It is an opportunity. Whether India is bold enough to fully seize it is the real question.

The author is an Assistant Professor at School of Business Management, Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai.

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