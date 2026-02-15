Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A light-hearted remark by senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has set social media abuzz. After being listed alongside actor and producer Priyanka Chopra as speakers at the India Conference 2026 hosted by Harvard University, Tharoor responded with a witty observation that quickly caught attention online.

While both personalities addressed the prestigious gathering, they did so separately, something the MP pointed out with characteristic humour.

A Star-Studded Line-Up At Harvard’s India Conference

The India Conference 2026, organised by Harvard students and held on February 14 and 15 in the United States, brought together influential voices to discuss India’s evolving role in global affairs. According to its official platform, the annual event focuses on Indian business, policy, culture and the country’s expanding global footprint.

This year’s theme, “The India We Imagine,” invited speakers to reflect on the ideas, challenges and opportunities shaping the nation’s future.

Among the distinguished names were Shashi Tharoor, Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram; Priyanka Chopra, globally recognised actor, producer and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador; and Mahima Kaul, Director of Global Affairs at Netflix India.

Tharoor’s Humorous Reaction

After a post highlighted both his and Priyanka Chopra’s participation, Tharoor took to X with a tongue-in-cheek response. He wrote, “But not together, alas!", subtly clarifying that they did not share the stage during the programme.

The brief yet witty comment instantly resonated with users, many of whom joined in the humour.

Social Media Joins The Fun

Tharoor’s post drew a stream of playful replies and memes. One user quipped, “Thankfully, the organisers realised the pitfall in the NICK of time,” cleverly referencing Priyanka Chopra’s husband, Nick Jonas.

Another commented, “Hahahaha, still young at heart; age is just a number,” while a third joked, “Probably, the first time you missed a chance to exude your charm. Nick is lucky”.

The exchange showcased Tharoor’s well-known flair for wit and the internet’s eagerness to amplify it.

Family Presence And Reflections On The Event

The conference also saw participation from Tharoor’s family members. His daughter-in-law, Bhumi Tharoor, spoke on diaspora-related issues, while his son, Ishaan Tharoor, addressed global geopolitics.

Reflecting on the event, Tharoor shared his appreciation for the enthusiastic turnout. He wrote, “Wonderful to see the packed houses and the amazing level of interest from attendees in all matters Indian!”

In another post, he added, “I found the level of interest in our country, and passion for its future, amongst the young people present, to be both inspiring and gratifying. Congratulations to the student organisers (last pic) on doing an extraordinary job!”