Major Setback To Imran Khan’s PTI As 47 Leaders Sentenced To 10 Years In Jail

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan’s Rawalpindi has sentenced 47 leaders and supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to 10 years in prison for their role in the violence that erupted during nationwide protests on May 9, 2023 following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on each of the convicted individuals and ordered the confiscation of their properties. The ruling marks one of the most significant legal actions linked to the unrest that shook Pakistan after Khan’s brief detention triggered widespread demonstrations.

Court Verdict

The verdict was delivered by District and Sessions Judge Amjad Ali Shah, who said the prosecution had proven charges of arson, vandalism, attacks on police personnel and damage to government property against the accused.

Those convicted include several prominent PTI figures such as Omar Ayub Khan, Shibli Faraz, Shahbaz Gill, Zulfi Bukhari, Murad Saeed, Zartaj Gul, Hammad Azhar, Kanwal Shauzab, Sheikh Rashid Shafique, Muhammad Ahmad Chattha and Rai Hassan Nawaz.

According to reports, the court noted that the 47 individuals had remained absent from proceedings for nearly two years. As a result, they were tried separately under provisions of Pakistan’s Anti-Terrorism Act, which allows cases to proceed against absconding suspects.

The court directed law enforcement authorities to arrest the convicted individuals and send them to prison once they are apprehended or appear before the court. It also stated that the absconding convicts may request a retrial if they surrender within a specified period.

Protests And Crackdown

The case stems from the widespread unrest that followed the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan on May 9, 2023. His detention triggered protests across several Pakistani cities, with demonstrators attacking government buildings and military installations.

Among the sites targeted during the violence was the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, which serves as the headquarters of Pakistan’s army chief. Several other public and military facilities were also vandalised during the protests.

In December 2024, a total of 118 individuals, including Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, were formally indicted in connection with the case.

Khan’s government had earlier been removed from power in April 2022. After his arrest in May 2023 and subsequent release, he was detained again in August the same year. He has since been held at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail while facing multiple criminal cases, many of them related to allegations of corruption.

Following the unrest, authorities launched a wide-ranging crackdown on PTI leaders and supporters, registering dozens of terrorism-related cases across the country.