Ranbir Kapoor Reacts To Love & War Delay As Fan Teases Him, Says ‘It's My Bad Luck’

Ranbir Kapoor may be known for his intense on-screen performances, but off-screen, he is equally candid. As anticipation builds around Love & War, the actor found himself at the centre of a light-hearted moment when a fan jokingly called him out for taking years between releases. His response? Honest, self-aware and surprisingly relatable.

Ranbir’s last theatrical outing was Animal in 2023. Since then, audiences caught a brief glimpse of him in a cameo appearance in The Ba**ds of Bollywood*. With two major projects, Ramayana and Love & War, lined up, fans are eager to see him back on the big screen.

The Comment That Sparked It All

During an Instagram Live session celebrating one year of his brand ARKS, Ranbir came across a cheeky remark from a viewer. The fan wrote, “Ek superstar tha jo, ‘See you at the movies,’ bolke 3-4 saal gayab ho jaata hai (There was a superstar once who would always say see you at the movies, but then would disappear for the next 3-4 years)!”

The line clearly referenced Ranbir’s signature award speech sign-off, “See you at the movies.”

Rather than brushing it aside, the actor chose to respond. Smiling, he said, “Yaar, it's my bad luck only! Whenever I start a movie it is usually… People finish movies in 4-6 months, but my films take a long time. But I hope that when it releases, you forget all that time it has taken. I assure you that I am working really hard since the last 2-3 years. I have been working very hard on the movies . So I guess good things take time!”

His words struck a chord. Delays may test patience, but his reassurance suggests dedication behind the scenes.

Why Love & War Is Taking Longer

Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, brings together Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The period romantic drama reportedly features large-scale aerial action sequences that demand extensive visual effects work. Given Bhansali’s reputation for visual grandeur and meticulous detailing, post-production is unlikely to be rushed.

Another factor shaping the release strategy is Ranbir’s packed slate. His big-budget film Ramayana: Part One is scheduled for release in November 2026. Avoiding back-to-back mega releases featuring the same star appears to be a calculated move.

What Lies Ahead

For Ranbir, Love & War marks a reunion with Bhansali after his debut in Saawariya. It also signals another collaboration for Alia Bhatt with the filmmaker, following Gangubai Kathiawadi. For Vicky Kaushal, this will be his first project with Bhansali.

As delays continue to fuel conversation, one thing remains clear, expectations are soaring. The question now is not just when the film will release, but whether it will justify the wait.