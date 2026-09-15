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English NewsNewsSachin Pilot, Raja Warring Detained During Congress Protest Over Dalit Man's Death

Sachin Pilot, Raja Warring Detained During Congress Protest Over Dalit Man's Death

Sachin Pilot and Raja Warring, were detained in Chandigarh during a protest over Gulzar Singh’s death. Police used water cannons as protesters marched towards Minister Harpal Singh Cheema’s residence.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 15 Sep 2026 03:51 PM (IST)

Several Congress leaders, including Punjab Congress in-charge Sachin Pilot and state party chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, were detained in Chandigarh on Tuesday while protesting against the Punjab government over the death of Gulzar Singh in Sangrur. The protestors were demanding accountability and the resignation of Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, whom they have accused of being responsible for the circumstances surrounding Singh’s death.

Leaders Detained

Pilot, Warring, Punjab Assembly LoP Partap Singh Bajwa, former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Gurjeet Singh Aujla and several other Congress leaders and workers took part in the protest.

The demonstrators marched towards Cheema’s residence but were stopped by police barricades. Several Congress workers climbed over the barricades as tensions escalated during the protest.

Police subsequently used water cannons to disperse the crowd and detained several leaders and workers.

The protest was organised over the death of Gulzar Singh in Sangrur, with the Congress accusing the Punjab government of failing to act on allegations surrounding the case.

Also Read: Exclusive | 'I Could Have Died That Day': Gurugram Hit-And-Run Victim Sia Demands Strict Action Against Accused

Pilot Targets Government

Speaking during the protest, Sachin Pilot said the Punjab government had failed in its responsibility to investigate the matter.

“The Finance Minister here is responsible for this, and he has been named by Gulzar Singh,” Pilot said, alleging that the government should have ordered an inquiry and registered an FIR.

He further accused the government of putting pressure on Singh and said the administration had become “completely disconnected from the people”.

Pilot also linked the protest to the wider issue of drug abuse in Punjab, saying the Congress was concerned about the spread of drugs and ‘chitta’ across the state.

He said the protest was not about an individual or a political party, but about Punjab’s future.

“The Congress party wants to fight for the people of Punjab,” Pilot said, adding that party leaders and workers would continue to raise the issue and demand answers from the government.

The Congress has maintained that the matter concerns the entire state and the younger generation of Punjab, and has called for accountability from those in power.

Also Read: Rajouri Police Bust LeT Terror Network, Arrest 3 Overground Workers

Who Was Gulzar Singh?

Gulzar Singh, a 53-year-old agricultural labourer from Toor Banzara village in Punjab’s Sangrur district, died by suicide after raising concerns over the availability of drugs, particularly ‘chitta’, in his area. He had reportedly questioned Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema about the issue at a public event.

Singh later made allegations in a video recorded before his death, prompting demands for an inquiry and fuelling a political row in Punjab. The Congress has since accused the state government of failing to act and has demanded accountability.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Sep 2026 03:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
PUNJAB CONGRESS Savhin Pilot Gulzar Singh Death Case
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