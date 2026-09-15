Rajouri Police Bust LeT Terror Network, Arrest 3 Overground Workers

Rajouri police have busted an alleged terror network in the Pir Panjal region and arrested three suspected overground workers (OGWs) linked to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), officials said.

According to a Rajouri police spokesperson, the arrests were made during an investigation into a terror module operating in the Pir Panjal area. The accused have been identified as Zakir Hussain, son of Ghulam Hussain, a resident of Kotcharwal Teryath; Mohammed Azam, son of Ali Bahadur, also from Kotcharwal Teryath; and Mohammed Mushtaq, son of Mohammed Iqbal, a resident of Udhhan, Rajouri.

Preliminary investigation has indicated that the accused allegedly provided logistical support, safe movement and other ground-level assistance to terrorists, police said.

Accused Helped Terrorists Reach Kashmir

Investigators have also found that the accused allegedly worked as guides and helped members of terrorist groups travel towards the Kashmir Valley.

They are also suspected of providing ground support to terrorists involved in several high-profile attacks, including attacks targeting civilians, according to the investigation.

An IED was recovered based on information provided by one of the accused, police said. Preliminary findings suggest that the device had allegedly been handed over to the accused by members of a terrorist group for safekeeping and possible use in a targeted attack.

Rajouri police are continuing their investigation to trace the wider network, identify other associates and establish the full extent of the accused's alleged involvement. Further investigation is underway.