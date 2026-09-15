Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Victim Sia claims deliberate targeting by driver, chased then hit.

Accused denies intent, claiming collision accidental during overtaking.

Police amended FIR to include attempt-to-murder charge.

Gurugram hit-and-run victim Sia claimed that she was deliberately targeted in broad daylight and added that she could have died in the incident. Speaking exclusively to ABP News, Sia rejected the accused’s claims that the collision was accidental and demanded stringent punishment.

Sia alleged that the car driver approached her and harassed her before chasing her. The victim said she feared that she could be hit and accelerated her bike to avoid an accident.

“He comes in the car and harasses me. I also get scared that there could be an accident. To avoid this, I increased my speed. When the car ahead slowed down, he hit me and fled from the spot,” she said.

The accused, who allegedly fled after hitting the biker, was arrested from Rajasthan on Sunday. While Sia has alleged that the car was deliberately driven into her bike, the accused has claimed that the collision happened accidentally while he was overtaking.

Police have recorded Sia’s statement, and the FIR has also been amended to include a charge of attempt to murder. The differing accounts have added a new twist to the case.

Also Read: Gurugram Hit-and-Run Case Accused Kalyan Bainsla Arrested In Rajasthan; Murder Charges Added

What Did The Accused Kalyan Say?

Meanwhile, the accused had a different version of the story. He has claimed that the collision occurred due to negligence while overtaking.

Sia alleged that the occupants of the car were making gestures and asking her to stop her bike. Kalyan, however, claimed that the bikers were provoking them and riding at high speed, prompting him to ask them to slow down.

Sia also alleged that all the occupants of the car were men and were under the influence of alcohol. Kalyan rejected the claim, saying the incident took place around 7 am and that the allegation was false.

Sia questioned why Kalyan fled the spot if the collision was accidental. Kalyan, meanwhile, claimed that he left because he feared that the bikers might assault him.

Video Shows Who Was Provoking Whom?

In a new video, Sia also questioned why the driver did not stop after hitting her to check whether she was alive or seriously injured.

“The entire video shows who was provoking whom? If you felt that we were speeding up and slowing down the bike, why did you chase us?” she said.

Responding to the claim that the driver did not know a woman was riding the bike, Sia said it was impossible for him not to notice her.

“That is absolutely not possible because I have very long hair and it was tied in a braid. You had seen that. You came and asked me to stop the bike,” she said.

Sia also questioned the driver’s reference to 22-23 people being present at the spot and asked why only two videos had emerged.

“If you are talking about a hit-and-run case, don't you think two videos are enough?” she said.

‘You Came From The Third Lane And Hit Me’

Sia said one of the videos clearly shows the car moving across lanes before hitting her bike. “One video shows that you came from one lane to the third lane, directly hit me and drove away,” she said.

She added that footage recorded by her own camera shows her being dragged by the car before falling onto the road.

“One video recorded on my camera shows that I was completely dragged by your car and then fell on the road. Aren't these two videos enough?” she said.

Sia questioned why the driver did not stop immediately after the collision.

“If you were really feeling so sorry for me, why didn't you stop then? If you hit someone, it is your responsibility to stop and check whether they are injured,” she said.

She added that even a delay of two or three seconds could have resulted in serious consequences, including severe injuries, broken bones or even death.

Sia further alleged that the accused was now attempting to gain public sympathy after the incident.

“They are trying to garner sympathy, which is not right. The video clearly shows how they fled. They did not stop even for a second to check whether the person they had hit was alive or dead,” she said.

Sia’s Father Demands Strict Action

Sia’s father, Roshan Chauhan, told ABP News that a written complaint had been submitted and a case had been registered. He said police officials were expected to come to Delhi to record statements.

“We submitted a written complaint yesterday and a case has also been registered. We have spoken to the officials there. The police will come to Delhi today to record the statement,” he said.

Chauhan also demanded stringent charges, alleging that the car had been deliberately driven into his daughter’s bike.

“Given the way he tried to hit the vehicle, charges of hit-and-run and attempt to murder should also be invoked because he deliberately tried to do it,” he said.

He added that the videos clearly showed the alleged pursuit of his daughter and the manner in which the collision took place.

‘My Daughter Has Been Riding Bikes Since College’

Chauhan said his daughter had been riding motorcycles since her college days and that he had advised her not to hide what had happened.

“My daughter has been riding a bike since college. Something has happened to one daughter today; tomorrow it could happen to someone else. She was not seriously injured in the way she was hit, but it could have resulted in a major accident. I told my daughter that such incidents should not be hidden,” he said.

Also Read: 'Why Did You Chase Us': Gurugram Biker Questions Car Driver Who Hit Her

Gurugram Police are investigating the matter. Multiple videos of the incident have emerged, while Sia and the accused have given differing accounts of what happened before and during the collision.