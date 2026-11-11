3 CRPF Personnel Injured In Kulgam Terror Attack; Opposition Questions Amit Shah

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Three CRPF personnel injured during Kulgam checkpoint terror attack.

Unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire, critically wounding one.

Opposition leaders questioned government's claims on Kashmir security situation.

BJP leader called the attack a conspiracy disturbing regional peace.

Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured after unidentified assailants opened fire at a security checkpoint in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday afternoon.

The attackers, who were riding motorcycles, allegedly fired indiscriminately at the personnel at Mir Bazaar before fleeing the spot. The injured CRPF personnel were taken to Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital in Anantnag for treatment. One of them is reported to be in critical condition.

The attack drew reactions from political leaders, with the Congress questioning Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his claims on terrorism following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Pawan Khera Questions Amit Shah Over 2019 Claims

Congress MP Pawan Khera described the attack as deeply disturbing and wished the injured personnel a speedy recovery. He also expressed hope that terrorism and violence would end in the country.

Raising questions over the Centre's claims on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Khera said, "We pray for their speedy recovery and hope that this threat of terrorism and violence ends forever in our country. But a key question is: what does the Home Minister have to say on this? In 2019, he claimed that the removal of Article 370 would completely eliminate terrorism. The Prime Minister also supported his claim."

Khera said the attack, seven years after the changes made on August 5, 2019, raised questions about the government's promises.

"Seven years later, when a CRPF contingent is attacked by terrorists in an open market in Kulgam, it becomes clear that the changes made on August 5, 2019, have failed to achieve their intended goals. So, what does the Home Minister have to say about his lofty promises made in 2019? Was he lying then, or has his performance since been abysmal? Whatever the case, he is unfit to remain India's Home Minister," he said.

AAP's Mehraj Malik Flags Intelligence Failure

Jammu and Kashmir Aam Aadmi Party president and Doda MLA Mehraj Malik also condemned the attack, alleging a failure of the security and intelligence apparatus.

In a post on X, Malik wrote, "The broad daylight terrorist attack in Kulgam is a clear indication of the failure of security and intelligence systems on the ground. I wish our injured soldiers a speedy recovery."

Mehbooba Mufti Condemns Attack

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti condemned the firing and said, "Such incidents cannot be tolerated in any way."

She also prayed for the speedy recovery of the CRPF personnel injured in the attack.

BJP's Ravinder Raina Calls Attack A Conspiracy

BJP leader Ravinder Raina described the attack as an attempt to disturb the situation in Kashmir and target the people of the region.

"This is another conspiracy to worsen the situation in Kashmir. This attack is a conspiracy against Kashmir and the Kashmiri people. Whenever the situation inside Kashmir is tense, whenever the people of Kashmir breathe under the open sky, terrorist attacks like this occur. Whenever peace and tranquility returns to Kashmir, Pakistani terrorists conspire and attempt to spoil the atmosphere of Kashmir by carrying out such incidents," he said.