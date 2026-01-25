Republic Day Eve Address: President Murmu Reflects On India’s Democratic Journey

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday addressed the nation on the eve of the 77th Republic Day, reflecting on India’s democratic journey and the enduring values enshrined in the Constitution. Recalling the country’s freedom struggle, the President said India’s destiny was transformed on August 15, 1947, when the nation attained Independence and began shaping its own future. Highlighting the historic importance of January 26, 1950, President Murmu said the full enforcement of the Constitution marked the birth of India as a democratic republic.

Constitution Anchors India’s Democratic Unity She noted that with the adoption of the Constitution, Bharat, described as the birthplace of democracy was freed from the dominion system and firmly established as a sovereign republic. The President underlined that the Constitution, the foundational document of the world’s largest democracy, embodies the ideals of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. She said these principles form the bedrock of nationalism and national unity, guiding India’s progress and democratic ethos over the decades.

Tribute To Armed Forces And National Resolve

During her address, President Murmu paid tribute to the armed forces, freedom fighters and those who have contributed to the nation’s growth and security. She highlighted key national achievements and called upon citizens to strengthen unity, inclusivity and resilience. Emphasising shared responsibility, the President urged people to work collectively towards building a prosperous, self-reliant and forward-looking India, guided by constitutional values and democratic spirit.