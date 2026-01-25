Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsRepublic Day Eve Address: President Murmu Reflects On India’s Democratic Journey

Republic Day Eve Address: President Murmu Reflects On India’s Democratic Journey

President Murmu reflects on India’s democratic journey, constitutional values and national unity ahead of Republic Day.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 25 Jan 2026 07:35 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday addressed the nation on the eve of the 77th Republic Day, reflecting on India’s democratic journey and the enduring values enshrined in the Constitution. Recalling the country’s freedom struggle, the President said India’s destiny was transformed on August 15, 1947, when the nation attained Independence and began shaping its own future. Highlighting the historic importance of January 26, 1950, President Murmu said the full enforcement of the Constitution marked the birth of India as a democratic republic.

Constitution Anchors India’s Democratic Unity

She noted that with the adoption of the Constitution, Bharat, described as the birthplace of democracy was freed from the dominion system and firmly established as a sovereign republic. The President underlined that the Constitution, the foundational document of the world’s largest democracy, embodies the ideals of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. She said these principles form the bedrock of nationalism and national unity, guiding India’s progress and democratic ethos over the decades.

Tribute To Armed Forces And National Resolve

During her address, President Murmu paid tribute to the armed forces, freedom fighters and those who have contributed to the nation’s growth and security. She highlighted key national achievements and called upon citizens to strengthen unity, inclusivity and resilience. Emphasising shared responsibility, the President urged people to work collectively towards building a prosperous, self-reliant and forward-looking India, guided by constitutional values and democratic spirit.

Related Video

Breaking News: Forensic report confirms sexual assault in Patna NEET student murder case

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When did India officially become a democratic republic?

India officially became a democratic republic on January 26, 1950, when the Constitution was fully enforced. This marked the birth of India as a sovereign republic, freed from the dominion system.

What are the core ideals embodied in India's Constitution?

India's Constitution embodies the ideals of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. These principles form the bedrock of nationalism and national unity, guiding the nation's progress.

Who did President Murmu pay tribute to in her address?

President Murmu paid tribute to the armed forces, freedom fighters, and all those who have contributed to India's growth and security. She also highlighted key national achievements.

What is the President's call to action for citizens?

The President urged citizens to strengthen unity, inclusivity, and resilience. She called for collective work towards building a prosperous, self-reliant, and forward-looking India, guided by constitutional values.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 25 Jan 2026 07:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
President Murmu Republic Day 2026 Republic Day Eve Address
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Republic Day 2026: Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Awarded Ashoka Chakra
Republic Day 2026: Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Awarded Ashoka Chakra
News
Republic Day 2026: 131 Honours Approved For Padma Awards-Check Full List
Republic Day 2026: 131 Honours Approved For Padma Awards-Check Full List
News
Sir Mark Tully, BBC’s Voice Of South Asia Who Covered Operation Blue Star, Dies At Age 90
Sir Mark Tully, BBC’s Voice Of South Asia Who Covered Operation Blue Star, Dies At Age 90
Cities
Mumbai Local Train Murder: 33-Year-Old College Professor Stabbed To Death, Accused Arrested
Mumbai Local Train Murder: 33-Year-Old College Professor Stabbed To Death, Accused Arrested
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Forensic report confirms sexual assault in Patna NEET student murder case
Breaking News: Forensic report in NEET student death triggers political storm in Bihar
Breaking News: AIMIM councillor Seher Shaikh sparks controversy over green attire remark in Maharashtra
Breaking News: Mumbai local train murder raises serious safety concerns, accused arrested from Vasai
Breaking News: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unfurls flag and inspects contingents at Chhatrasal Stadium
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget