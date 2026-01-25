Republic Day 2026: A Look At The Stunning Rehearsal Moments From Rafale Flypast To Cultural Performances

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryIndiaRepublic Day 2026: A Look At The Stunning Rehearsal Moments From Rafale Flypast To Cultural Performances

From Rafale jets in the sky to vibrant cultural performances, Republic Day 2026 rehearsals showcase India’s pride, power and unity.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 25 Jan 2026 04:34 PM (IST)
From Rafale flypasts to cultural performances, Republic Day 2026 rehearsals showcase India’s military strength, innovation and cultural unity.

1/8
1. Six Indian Air Force Rafale fighter jets soar over New Delhi during Republic Day 2026 parade rehearsals, offering a powerful glimpse of India’s aerial strength and precision. (Image Source: PTI)
2/8
2. School students showcase vibrant dance and music performances as part of Republic Day 2026 celebrations, reflecting unity, tradition and youthful energy. (Image Source: PTI)
Published at : 25 Jan 2026 04:34 PM (IST)
India Republic Day R-Day R Day Republic Day Rehearsal Republic Day 2026

Photo Gallery

