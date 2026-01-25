Three Legends, One Honour: Alka Yagnik, Mammootty And Piyush Pandey Win Padma Bhushan

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentThree Legends, One Honour: Alka Yagnik, Mammootty And Piyush Pandey Win Padma Bhushan

Alka Yagnik, Mammootty and Piyush Pandey among 13 honoured with Padma Bhushan. The Padma Awards, among the country’s highest civilian honours, are conferred annually on Republic Day

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 25 Jan 2026 07:05 PM (IST)
The Government of India on Saturday announced the recipients of the Padma Awards, with 13 eminent personalities being honoured with the Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of a high order. The list features celebrated names from the fields of arts, sports, trade, public service and literature, recognising their exceptional contributions to the nation. Among the prominent awardees are legendary playback singer Alka Yagnik, iconic Malayalam cinema actor Mammootty, and renowned advertising professional Piyush Pandey, who has been honoured posthumously in the Arts category.

Celebrating Excellence Across Fields

Alka Yagnik, one of India’s most successful playback singers, has lent her voice to thousands of songs across multiple languages over a career spanning more than four decades. Known for timeless hits in Hindi cinema, she has received numerous Filmfare Awards and remains one of the most influential voices in Indian music. Mammootty, a towering figure in Indian cinema, particularly Malayalam films, has delivered critically acclaimed performances in over 400 films. Widely respected for his versatility and longevity, the actor has earlier received multiple National Film Awards and continues to shape Indian cinema through powerful storytelling and performances.

Piyush Pandey, who has been awarded the Padma Bhushan posthumously, is regarded as one of India’s most influential advertising professionals. As the former Global Creative Chairman of Ogilvy, Pandey transformed Indian advertising with culturally rooted, people-centric campaigns that resonated across generations.

Other Notable Padma Bhushan Awardees

The Padma Bhushan list also includes Vijay Amritraj, former tennis player and sports administrator, who played a key role in putting Indian tennis on the global map, and Uday Kotak, banker and industrialist, recognised for his contributions to India’s financial sector. Vellappally Natesan, noted social leader and public figure, has also been honoured for his service. The Padma Awards, among the country’s highest civilian honours, are conferred annually on Republic Day to recognise achievements in diverse fields such as art, literature, education, sports, medicine, social work and public affairs. The awards will be formally presented by the President of India at a ceremonial function at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the coming months.

Published at : 25 Jan 2026 07:02 PM (IST)
Embed widget