Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav Wreak Havoc! India Crush NZ To Clinch T20I Series

Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav Wreak Havoc! India Crush NZ To Clinch T20I Series

India defeated New Zealand by 8 wickets in the third T20I. Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav both scored quickfire half-centuries for Team India.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 25 Jan 2026 10:31 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India delivered a dominant performance to hammer New Zealand by eight wickets in the third T20I at Guwahati, sealing an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Chasing a modest target of 153, the hosts produced a record-breaking run chase, reaching the total in just 10 overs to script history. India’s reply began with an early setback as Sanju Samson was dismissed on the very first delivery.

Ishan Kishan counter-attacked with a brisk 28 off 13 balls before falling, but that was the only resistance New Zealand managed to create. From there on, it was all about Abhishek Sharma and captain Suryakumar Yadav.

India Win With 8 Wickets & 10 Overs To Spare

Abhishek was in devastating form, racing to his half-century in just 14 balls, the second-fastest fifty by an Indian in T20 internationals.

He remained unbeaten on 68 from only 20 deliveries, smashing seven boundaries and five sixes. At the other end, Suryakumar continued his rich vein of form, registering his second successive fifty with an unbeaten 57 off 26 balls.

India’s aggressive approach also saw them post 94 runs in the powerplay, the second-highest total ever in T20Is. With just 60 needed after six overs, the Men in Blue wrapped up the chase in a mere 24 balls, underlining their complete dominance in the contest.

India's Biggest Win By Balls To Spare

This win is team India's biggest T20I victory ever as per the margin of balls to spare (60).

Ever since Gautam Gambhir took charge as Head Coach, the Men in Blue have been flying in the shortest format. They have won 7 T20I bilaterals on the trott, as well as the Asia Cup going unbeaten. 

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the result of the third T20I between India and New Zealand?

India won by eight wickets, securing an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

What was the target India was chasing in the third T20I?

India was chasing a modest target of 153 runs.

How quickly did India complete the run chase?

India completed the chase in just 10 overs, which is a record-breaking run chase.

Who were the key performers for India in the successful chase?

Abhishek Sharma remained unbeaten on 68 off 20 balls, and captain Suryakumar Yadav scored an unbeaten 57 off 26 balls.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 25 Jan 2026 10:07 PM (IST)
India Vs New Zealand Abhishek Sharma IND Vs NZ 3rd T20I Suryakumar Yadav
