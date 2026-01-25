Dhurandhar Actor Nadeem Khan Accused Of Rape, Arrested By Mumbai Police

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Mumbai Police have arrested actor Nadeem Khan on charges of repeatedly raping and sexually exploiting a domestic worker over nearly ten years. The case was registered at Malvani Police Station following a complaint by the survivor, who alleged that Khan assaulted her on multiple occasions after luring her with false promises of marriage. The accused, who played the role of Akhlaq, the cook of Rahman Dakait, in the film Dhurandhar, has been taken into custody as investigations continue into whether more victims may be involved.

Allegations Of Long-Term Sexual Exploitation

According to the complaint, the woman had been working as a domestic help at Khan’s residence when the alleged abuse began in 2015. She told police that the actor gained her trust and maintained a sexual relationship with her over several years by repeatedly assuring her that he would marry her.

The survivor said she remained silent initially out of fear. However, when Khan reportedly refused to follow through on his promise and the emotional abuse intensified, she decided to approach the police.

Based on her statement, Malvani Police registered a case against Khan under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and placed him under arrest. Officials said the investigation is ongoing and efforts are being made to determine whether similar complaints exist against the actor.

Police Probe Widens, Actor’s Background Detailed

Police sources confirmed that they are examining Khan’s past conduct and professional circles to establish whether other women may have been targeted. Statements are being recorded and digital evidence is also being reviewed as part of the probe.

Nadeem Khan is known for supporting roles in both small and big-budget productions. Apart from Dhurandhar, he has appeared in the crime thriller Vadh, starring Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra, and has featured in several advertisements. His social media profiles indicate that he is also a theatre artist and has shared photographs with various actors from the industry.

Authorities have emphasised that the investigation remains at an early stage and that further legal action will depend on evidence collected during questioning.

The case adds to growing scrutiny over abuse allegations within the entertainment industry, with police reiterating their appeal for anyone with relevant information to come forward.