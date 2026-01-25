Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDhurandhar Actor Nadeem Khan Accused Of Rape, Arrested By Mumbai Police

Dhurandhar Actor Nadeem Khan Accused Of Rape, Arrested By Mumbai Police

Authorities have emphasised that the investigation remains at an early stage and that further legal action will depend on evidence collected during questioning.

By : Suraj Ojha | Updated at : 25 Jan 2026 10:40 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Mumbai Police have arrested actor Nadeem Khan on charges of repeatedly raping and sexually exploiting a domestic worker over nearly ten years. The case was registered at Malvani Police Station following a complaint by the survivor, who alleged that Khan assaulted her on multiple occasions after luring her with false promises of marriage. The accused, who played the role of Akhlaq, the cook of Rahman Dakait, in the film Dhurandhar, has been taken into custody as investigations continue into whether more victims may be involved.

Allegations Of Long-Term Sexual Exploitation

According to the complaint, the woman had been working as a domestic help at Khan’s residence when the alleged abuse began in 2015. She told police that the actor gained her trust and maintained a sexual relationship with her over several years by repeatedly assuring her that he would marry her.

The survivor said she remained silent initially out of fear. However, when Khan reportedly refused to follow through on his promise and the emotional abuse intensified, she decided to approach the police.

Based on her statement, Malvani Police registered a case against Khan under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and placed him under arrest. Officials said the investigation is ongoing and efforts are being made to determine whether similar complaints exist against the actor.

Police Probe Widens, Actor’s Background Detailed

Police sources confirmed that they are examining Khan’s past conduct and professional circles to establish whether other women may have been targeted. Statements are being recorded and digital evidence is also being reviewed as part of the probe.

Nadeem Khan is known for supporting roles in both small and big-budget productions. Apart from Dhurandhar, he has appeared in the crime thriller Vadh, starring Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra, and has featured in several advertisements. His social media profiles indicate that he is also a theatre artist and has shared photographs with various actors from the industry.

Authorities have emphasised that the investigation remains at an early stage and that further legal action will depend on evidence collected during questioning.

The case adds to growing scrutiny over abuse allegations within the entertainment industry, with police reiterating their appeal for anyone with relevant information to come forward.

Related Video

Breaking News: Forensic report confirms sexual assault in Patna NEET student murder case

Published at : 25 Jan 2026 10:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nadeem Khan Dhurandhar
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Republic Day 2026: 131 Honours Approved For Padma Awards-Check Full List
131 Honours Approved For Padma Awards-Check Full List
News
'India Spreading Peace Amid Conflict': President Murmu During Republic Day 2026 Speech
'India Spreading Peace Amid Conflict': President Murmu During Republic Day 2026 Speech
India
Himachal Snowfall Disrupts Life: Roads Shut, Power Supply Hit, Fresh Alert Issued
Himachal Snowfall Disrupts Life: Roads Shut, Power Supply Hit, Fresh Alert Issued
Cities
Dhurandhar Actor Nadeem Khan Accused Of Rape, Arrested By Mumbai Police
Dhurandhar Actor Nadeem Khan Accused Of Rape, Arrested By Mumbai Police
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Forensic report confirms sexual assault in Patna NEET student murder case
Breaking News: Forensic report in NEET student death triggers political storm in Bihar
Breaking News: AIMIM councillor Seher Shaikh sparks controversy over green attire remark in Maharashtra
Breaking News: Mumbai local train murder raises serious safety concerns, accused arrested from Vasai
Breaking News: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unfurls flag and inspects contingents at Chhatrasal Stadium
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget