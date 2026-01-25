Republic Day 2026: 30 Tableaux, Fly-Past & Cultural Performances- Check Full List

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A total of 30 tableaux, comprising 17 from States/Union Territories and 13 from Ministries/Departments/Services, will feature in the Republic Day Parade 2026 on Kartavya Path. The tableaux will mark 150 years of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ while highlighting India’s rapid progress driven by self-reliance across sectors, blended with the country’s cultural diversity.

The broad themes this year are:

‘Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram’

‘Samriddhi ka Mantra: Aatmanirbhar Bharat’

Participating State/UT Tableaux (17)

Assam -Asharikandi Terracotta Craft Village

Chhattisgarh-The Mantra of Freedom: Vande Mataram

Gujarat-Mantra of Swadeshi: Self-Reliance and Freedom

Himachal Pradesh-Dev Bhoomi, Veer Bhoomi

Jammu & Kashmir-Handicrafts and Folk Dances

Kerala-Water Metro & 100% Digital Literacy

Maharashtra-Ganeshotsav: Symbol of Aatmanirbharta

Manipur-From Agricultural Fields to International Markets

Nagaland-Hornbill Festival

Odisha-Soil to Silicon

Puducherry-Craft Heritage and Auroville Vision

Rajasthan-Bikaner Gold Art (Usta Art)

Tamil Nadu-Mantra of Prosperity

Uttar Pradesh-Culture of Bundelkhand

West Bengal-Bengal in India’s Freedom Movement

Madhya Pradesh-Punyashlok Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar

Punjab-350th Martyrdom Anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib

Ministry/Department Tableaux (13)

Air HQs-Veteran Tableau: Nation Building Through War

Naval HQs-Samudra Se Samriddhi

Department of Military Affairs-Tri-Services: Operation Sindoor

Ministry of Culture-Vande Mataram: Soul Cry of a Nation

Dept of School Education-NEP 2020

Ministry of AYUSH-AYUSH ka Tantra, Swasthya ka Mantra

Ministry of Home Affairs (NDMA/NDRF)-Bhuj Earthquake: 25 Years of Resilience

Ministry of Home Affairs (BPRD)-New Criminal Laws 2023

Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs-Vande Mataram: 150 Years

Ministry of Information & Broadcasting-Bharat Gatha

Ministry of Panchayati Raj-SVAMITVA Scheme

Ministry of Power-Prakash Ganga

Ministry of Skill Development-Powered by Skills

Cultural Performance

Around 2,500 artists from across all States and UTs will perform on Kartavya Path. The Ministry of Culture presentation is themed ‘Vande Mataram-The Eternal Resonance of Bharat’, commemorating 150 years of the national song.

Motorcycle Display

CRPF and SSB Dare Devils will present formations including One-Wheel Riding, Power of Yoga, Garuda, Vayu and Desh Rakshak, among others.

Fly-Past

16 fighter jets

4 transport aircraft

9 helicopters

Aircraft include Rafale, Su-30 MKI, MiG-29, Jaguar, C-130, C-295 and Navy P-8i, flying in formations such as Arjan, Vajraang, Varuna and Vijay.