Republic Day 2026: 30 Tableaux, Fly-Past & Cultural Performances- Check Full List
A total of 30 tableaux, comprising 17 from States/Union Territories and 13 from Ministries/Departments/Services, will feature in the Republic Day Parade 2026 on Kartavya Path. The tableaux will mark 150 years of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ while highlighting India’s rapid progress driven by self-reliance across sectors, blended with the country’s cultural diversity.
The broad themes this year are:
‘Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram’
‘Samriddhi ka Mantra: Aatmanirbhar Bharat’
Participating State/UT Tableaux (17)
- Assam -Asharikandi Terracotta Craft Village
- Chhattisgarh-The Mantra of Freedom: Vande Mataram
- Gujarat-Mantra of Swadeshi: Self-Reliance and Freedom
- Himachal Pradesh-Dev Bhoomi, Veer Bhoomi
- Jammu & Kashmir-Handicrafts and Folk Dances
- Kerala-Water Metro & 100% Digital Literacy
- Maharashtra-Ganeshotsav: Symbol of Aatmanirbharta
- Manipur-From Agricultural Fields to International Markets
- Nagaland-Hornbill Festival
- Odisha-Soil to Silicon
- Puducherry-Craft Heritage and Auroville Vision
- Rajasthan-Bikaner Gold Art (Usta Art)
- Tamil Nadu-Mantra of Prosperity
- Uttar Pradesh-Culture of Bundelkhand
- West Bengal-Bengal in India’s Freedom Movement
- Madhya Pradesh-Punyashlok Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar
- Punjab-350th Martyrdom Anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib
Ministry/Department Tableaux (13)
- Air HQs-Veteran Tableau: Nation Building Through War
- Naval HQs-Samudra Se Samriddhi
- Department of Military Affairs-Tri-Services: Operation Sindoor
- Ministry of Culture-Vande Mataram: Soul Cry of a Nation
- Dept of School Education-NEP 2020
- Ministry of AYUSH-AYUSH ka Tantra, Swasthya ka Mantra
- Ministry of Home Affairs (NDMA/NDRF)-Bhuj Earthquake: 25 Years of Resilience
- Ministry of Home Affairs (BPRD)-New Criminal Laws 2023
- Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs-Vande Mataram: 150 Years
- Ministry of Information & Broadcasting-Bharat Gatha
- Ministry of Panchayati Raj-SVAMITVA Scheme
- Ministry of Power-Prakash Ganga
- Ministry of Skill Development-Powered by Skills
Cultural Performance
Around 2,500 artists from across all States and UTs will perform on Kartavya Path. The Ministry of Culture presentation is themed ‘Vande Mataram-The Eternal Resonance of Bharat’, commemorating 150 years of the national song.
Motorcycle Display
CRPF and SSB Dare Devils will present formations including One-Wheel Riding, Power of Yoga, Garuda, Vayu and Desh Rakshak, among others.
Fly-Past
- 16 fighter jets
- 4 transport aircraft
- 9 helicopters
Aircraft include Rafale, Su-30 MKI, MiG-29, Jaguar, C-130, C-295 and Navy P-8i, flying in formations such as Arjan, Vajraang, Varuna and Vijay.