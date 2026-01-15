Explorer
High Drama As Bulls, Tamers Clash At Madurai's Avaniyapuram Jallikattu; 32 Injured: PICS
Over 32 people, including one spectator, sustained injuries during Jallikattu bull-taming event held at Avaniyapuram on Thursday, the first of 3 major competitions organised as part of Pongal 2026.
The arena witnessed intense action as nearly 550 tamers, most of them young men, took on close to 1,100 bulls released in phases to demonstrate strength, agility, and skill. In one dramatic moment, a powerful white bull stormed out of the Vadi Vaasal, spun in a tight circle, flung a tamer into the air, and escaped the enclosure after the participant briefly managed to hold on to its hump.
