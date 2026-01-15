Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
High Drama As Bulls, Tamers Clash At Madurai's Avaniyapuram Jallikattu; 32 Injured: PICS

High Drama As Bulls, Tamers Clash At Madurai's Avaniyapuram Jallikattu; 32 Injured: PICS

Over 32 people, including one spectator, sustained injuries during Jallikattu bull-taming event held at Avaniyapuram on Thursday, the first of 3 major competitions organised as part of Pongal 2026.

By : Bharathi SP  | Updated at : 15 Jan 2026 04:21 PM (IST)
Over 32 people, including one spectator, sustained injuries during Jallikattu bull-taming event held at Avaniyapuram on Thursday, the first of 3 major competitions organised as part of Pongal 2026.

The arena witnessed intense action as nearly 550 tamers, most of them young men, took on close to 1,100 bulls released in phases to demonstrate strength, agility, and skill. In one dramatic moment, a powerful white bull stormed out of the Vadi Vaasal, spun in a tight circle, flung a tamer into the air, and escaped the enclosure after the participant briefly managed to hold on to its hump.

1/5
Several bulls proved difficult to control, shrugging off multiple attempts by tamers and sprinting away unrestrained. Such displays drew cheers from bull owners, who stand to win prizes based on their animals’ performance. (PTI)
Several bulls proved difficult to control, shrugging off multiple attempts by tamers and sprinting away unrestrained. Such displays drew cheers from bull owners, who stand to win prizes based on their animals' performance. (PTI)
2/5
The spectacle saw numerous tamers fearlessly gripping the bulls’ humps before eventually letting go. By the end of the fifth round, 464 bulls had entered the arena. Of these, 275 remained untamed, while 189 were successfully restrained by the participants. (PTI)
The spectacle saw numerous tamers fearlessly gripping the bulls' humps before eventually letting go. By the end of the fifth round, 464 bulls had entered the arena. Of these, 275 remained untamed, while 189 were successfully restrained by the participants. (PTI)
Published at : 15 Jan 2026 04:21 PM (IST)
Madurai Pongal 2026

