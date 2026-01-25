Himachal Snowfall Disrupts Life: Roads Shut, Power Supply Hit, Fresh Alert Issued

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaHimachal Snowfall Disrupts Life: Roads Shut, Power Supply Hit, Fresh Alert Issued

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, 282 roads, including NH-3 (Leh-Manali) and NH-505 (Kaza-Gramphu), are blocked in tribal Lahaul and Spiti alone.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 25 Jan 2026 09:24 PM (IST)

Heavy snowfall has severely disrupted life across Himachal Pradesh, forcing the closure of 835 roads, including three national highways, and leaving thousands of households without electricity. Authorities confirmed widespread transport and power outages on Sunday, even as the Meteorological Department warned of another spell of heavy snowfall in higher reaches from Monday due to a fresh western disturbance. With cold wave conditions gripping several districts and alerts issued for thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, officials have urged residents and travellers to remain cautious as weather conditions are expected to worsen.

Road Closures Hit Multiple Districts

Other districts reporting major disruptions include:

  • Shimla: 234 roads
  • Mandi: 110 roads
  • Chamba: 78 roads
  • Kullu: 65 roads, including NH-305 (Sainj-Luhri-Aut)
  • Sirmour: 41 roads
  • Kinnaur: 18 roads
  • Kangra: 4 roads
  • Una: 3 roads

Light snowfall and rain were recorded in isolated higher-altitude areas on Sunday, while most parts of the state remained dry. However, cold wave conditions were reported in Manali, Una, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi and Bilaspur. The lowest temperature of minus 10 degrees Celsius was recorded at Tabo village in Lahaul and Spiti.

Power Outages & Fresh Alerts Issued

Power supply has also been badly hit, with 1,942 transformers disrupted statewide. Shimla district reported the highest number of outages at 789 transformers, followed by Sirmour (354), Mandi (284), Chamba (277), Kullu (174), Lahaul and Spiti (27) and Solan (23).

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for the entire state on Monday, forecasting thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds at isolated places. An orange alert has been sounded for Kullu, Kinnaur, Chamba and Lahaul and Spiti on Tuesday, warning of heavy snowfall and rain. The remaining nine districts are under a yellow alert for cold day conditions accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Officials continue to monitor the situation closely as emergency teams work to restore connectivity and electricity amid deteriorating weather conditions.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 25 Jan 2026 09:24 PM (IST)
Himachal Pradesh Snowfall Himachal Snow HIMACHAL PRADESH
Embed widget