Rajasthan Boy Dies By Suicide After Father Rebukes Him For Mobile Gaming

In Dholpur, Rajasthan, a 13-year-old boy named Vishnu tragically committed suicide after his father scolded him for playing mobile games.

By : PTI | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 04:21 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Jaipur: A 13-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his home in Rajasthan's Dholpur district after being scolded by his father for playing a mobile game, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Kurendra village on Wednesday evening.

After being scolded by his father for playing games on mobile, Vishnu got angry and went to his his room. When the family called him for dinner, he did not respond, the police said.

Went they went to check on him, they found that the boy, a Class 8 student, had committed suicide by hanging, they said, adding that the family rushed him to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Primary investigation reveals that the boy was unhappy with his father for scolding him for playing a mobile game, the police said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Nov 2025 04:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Suicide Rajasthan Dholpur Mobile Games
