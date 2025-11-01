2 Children Killed As School Van Overturns After Collision With SUV In Kota

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Two schoolgirls were killed and five others critically injured after a collision between a school van and a Bolero SUV near Itawa town, about 80 kilometres from Kota district headquarters, on Saturday morning.

According to police, the accident occurred between 7:30 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. when a private school van carrying around 10 to 12 students from Gaita village to a private school in Itawa lost balance and collided head-on with an SUV coming from Sheopur in Madhya Pradesh towards Bundi. The impact was so severe that both vehicles overturned.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Itawa) Shivam Joshi confirmed the deaths, identifying the deceased as 15-year-old Tanu Dhakad, a Class 10 student, and 8-year-old Parul Arya, a Class 4 student. “Five other students were critically injured and have been referred to the New Medical College Hospital in Kota,” Joshi said.

VIDEO | Kota: Two students were killed and several others injured after a collision between a school van and an SUV in Rajasthan's Kota. Police reached the spot, and the injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital.





Kota District Collector Peeyush Samariya described the incident as “very sad,” adding, “As of now, two girls have died. All the seriously injured students have been referred to Kota headquarters. Our medical team at MBS Hospital is highly capable, and our focus is on bringing everyone out of danger. The driver is also admitted.”

State Education Minister Madan Dilawar said instructions had been issued to ensure the best possible medical care. “The investigation is ongoing, and all the injured girls are out of danger and will recover soon,” he stated.

Police said the van driver and a passenger in the Bolero were also injured and admitted to Itawa hospital. However, the Bolero driver fled the scene after the crash. Local MLA Chetan Patel visited the hospital, met with the injured children, and consoled the bereaved families.

Rajiv Dutta, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, termed the incident “heartbreaking.” He said, “The children’s van tyre burst, causing it to spin out of control and collide with the Bolero. I have spoken to the hospital administration and officials, everyone is stable, and no negligence will be tolerated in treatment.”

Dutta also announced strict measures to prevent such accidents in the future. “If required, patients will be shifted to Jaipur or Delhi for advanced care. I’ve held a meeting with the RTO and officials, school buses will be recalled, thoroughly inspected, and certified before being allowed to operate,” he added.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash, while grief and shock have gripped the local community following the tragic deaths of the two young students.