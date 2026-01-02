Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesIndore Tragedy: Death Toll Climbs To 15 After Drinking Polluted Water; E. coli Found In Samples

Indore Tragedy: Death Toll Climbs To 15 After Drinking Polluted Water; E. coli Found In Samples

Tests revealed dangerous bacteria like E. coli and possible cholera. A BJP councillor cited negligence despite prior complaints about water leakage.

By : Ambuj Pandey | Edited By: ayeshaf | Updated at : 02 Jan 2026 12:17 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

At least 15 people have died in Indore after consuming contaminated drinking water, while one person remains in critical condition, according to local representatives. The incident has been reported from the Bhagirathpura area, where residents have been falling ill with symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhoea.

Speaking to ABP News, the BJP councillor from Bhagirathpura said the system was responsible for the tragedy, alleging serious administrative negligence. He claimed that repeated written complaints had been submitted earlier, but no effective action was taken. Even after eight days, officials have not been able to identify the source of the water leakage.

High Court Hearing Likely Today

The matter is scheduled to come up for hearing in the High Court later today, possibly in the afternoon. The court had earlier sought a status report from the state government, which the administration is expected to submit during the hearing. A double bench of judges from Jabalpur is likely to conduct the proceedings online.

Dangerous Bacteria Found In Water Samples

Laboratory tests of water supplied through the Narmada pipeline in Bhagirathpura have revealed the presence of hazardous bacteria. Reports confirmed contamination with faecal coliform, E. coli, and Klebsiella, bacteria commonly linked to vomiting and diarrhoea.

According to officials, some samples have also shown elements similar to Vibrio cholerae, the bacterium associated with cholera. So far, around 80 water samples have been tested, with reports of several samples already received. Detailed laboratory findings are expected to take another one to two days.

Related Video

Delhi Winter: Biting Cold and Thick Fog Grip North India, Travel Turns Risky

Published at : 02 Jan 2026 12:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indore News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Strong Public Trust' In EVMs Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls 2024, Reveals Karnataka Govt Survey
'Strong Public Trust' In EVMs Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls 2024, Reveals Karnataka Govt Survey
World
KKR’s Bangladeshi Player Row: BJP Leader Calls Shah Rukh Khan ‘Traitor’, Cong, Dhirendra Shastri Back Actor
KKR’s Bangladeshi Player Row: BJP Leader Calls Shah Rukh Khan ‘Traitor’, Cong, Dhirendra Shastri Back Actor
Cities
Sewer Bacteria Found In Drinking Water As Death Toll Rises In Indore Diarrhoea Outbreak
Sewer Bacteria Found In Drinking Water As Death Toll Rises In Indore Diarrhoea Outbreak
India
'I Think Of Your Words...': Zohran Mamdani Sends Handwritten Note To Jailed Activist Umar Khalid
'I Think Of Your Words...': Zohran Mamdani Sends Handwritten Note To Jailed Activist Umar Khalid
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Winter: Biting Cold and Thick Fog Grip North India, Travel Turns Risky
Breaking: Zohran Mamdani’s Letter on Umar Khalid Sparks Political Debate
Breaking: New Year Crowd at Khatu Shyam Temple, Lakhs Gather for Darshan
Ghaziabad Shock: Son Gave ₹5 Lakh Supari to Kill Retired Air Force Father
Astrology Forecast 2026: Astrology Forecast Flags Health, Power Challenges for Trump in 2026s
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | From Washington DC To Dhaka-India To Confront A Tougher World In 2026
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget