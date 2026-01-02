Indore Tragedy: Death Toll Climbs To 15 After Drinking Polluted Water; E. coli Found In Samples

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





At least 15 people have died in Indore after consuming contaminated drinking water, while one person remains in critical condition, according to local representatives. The incident has been reported from the Bhagirathpura area, where residents have been falling ill with symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhoea.

Speaking to ABP News, the BJP councillor from Bhagirathpura said the system was responsible for the tragedy, alleging serious administrative negligence. He claimed that repeated written complaints had been submitted earlier, but no effective action was taken. Even after eight days, officials have not been able to identify the source of the water leakage.

High Court Hearing Likely Today

The matter is scheduled to come up for hearing in the High Court later today, possibly in the afternoon. The court had earlier sought a status report from the state government, which the administration is expected to submit during the hearing. A double bench of judges from Jabalpur is likely to conduct the proceedings online.

Dangerous Bacteria Found In Water Samples

Laboratory tests of water supplied through the Narmada pipeline in Bhagirathpura have revealed the presence of hazardous bacteria. Reports confirmed contamination with faecal coliform, E. coli, and Klebsiella, bacteria commonly linked to vomiting and diarrhoea.

According to officials, some samples have also shown elements similar to Vibrio cholerae, the bacterium associated with cholera. So far, around 80 water samples have been tested, with reports of several samples already received. Detailed laboratory findings are expected to take another one to two days.