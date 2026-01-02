Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





ABP Live Deep Dive: Fresh protests have erupted across Iran since December 30, 2025, with thousands of students and young people taking to the streets against the current regime, primarily over soaring inflation and economic distress. The demonstrations began in Tehran, where traders were the first to voice anger as the Iranian rial slipped to its lowest-ever level against the US dollar, sharply driving up prices. With inflation hitting daily livelihoods, public resentment quickly spilled onto the streets.

Gen Z Protests, Trump Warns Tehran Gradually, Iran’s Gen Z joined the movement, turning it into a broader student-led protest. The unrest has now spread beyond Tehran to cities including Shiraz, Hamedan, and Isfahan. In several areas, protesters clashed with police forces, who used limited force to disperse crowds. According to local media reports, at least five people have been killed in violent confrontations so far.

Reacting to the protests, US President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Iran’s leadership. Posting on Truth Social, Trump said that if Iran opens fire on peaceful protesters or kills them, the United States is prepared to support the demonstrators, a statement seen as a direct challenge to Iran’s Supreme Leader.

Tehran Signals Talks, Tensions Persist Following Trump’s remarks, attention has now turned to how countries like China and Russia may respond. As of now, India has not issued any official statement on the situation.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, meanwhile, has adopted a conciliatory tone. In a tweet, he said his government is ready to listen patiently to protesters and is working to improve purchasing power, reform the banking system, and initiate dialogue through the interior ministry.

پاسخ جمهوری اسلامی ایران به هر تجاوز ستمکارانه‌ای، سخت و پشیمان کننده خواهد بود. — Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) December 30, 2025

Gen Z Fuels Unrest

Reports have also emerged that the resignation of Iran’s central bank governor has been accepted, but public anger remains intense. Analysts say this is Iran’s largest protest wave since 2022, forcing the regime to tread cautiously.

Iran is currently grappling with inflation exceeding 40%, compounded by the economic impact of Israeli airstrikes earlier this year and long-standing Western sanctions over its nuclear programme. The exchange rate now stands at around 42,125 rials per US dollar, underscoring the depth of the crisis.

The key question now is whether dialogue will defuse tensions or if Iran’s Gen Z will fuel a sustained anti-regime movement. The situation continues to evolve.