'Strong Public Trust' In EVMs Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls 2024, Reveals Karnataka Govt Survey

A survey conducted by the Congress-led Karnataka government ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections has revealed strong public confidence in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). According to the findings, more than 83 per cent of respondents said they consider EVMs to be reliable.

After the report became public, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has repeatedly raised questions about the credibility of EVMs and the electoral process.

What The Survey Revealed

The survey, titled “Lok Sabha Election 2024 – Evaluation of Inline Survey of Knowledge, Attitude and Practice of Citizens”, found that 83.61 per cent of respondents described EVMs as trustworthy. Additionally, 69.39 per cent believed that EVMs deliver accurate results, while 14.22 per cent said they completely agreed with this view.

Feedback Collected From 5,100 People

The survey was conducted across 102 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka and included responses from 5,100 people. Participants were drawn from the Bengaluru, Belagavi, Kalaburagi, and Mysuru administrative divisions. The exercise was carried out by the Karnataka government through Chief Electoral Officer V. Anbukumar.

Regions Showing Highest Trust In EVMs

Among the divisions, Kalaburagi recorded the highest level of trust, with 83.24 per cent of respondents expressing confidence in EVMs and 11.24 per cent strongly agreeing. In the Mysuru division, 70.67 per cent said they trusted EVMs, while 17.92 per cent expressed strong confidence.

Belagavi reported 63.90 per cent agreement on EVM reliability, with 21.43 per cent strongly supporting the view. In the Bengaluru division, 63.67 per cent of respondents expressed trust in EVMs, while 9.28 per cent strongly agreed.