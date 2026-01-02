The Congress party on Thursday condemned BJP leader Sangeet Som for backing remarks by Hindu spiritual figures against Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan following Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) decision to sign Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman. The move has stirred strong reactions amid heightened tensions between India and Bangladesh after recent attacks on Hindus.

Som Brands Khan A ‘Traitor’

Sangeet Som, a former Uttar Pradesh legislator, launched a sharp attack on Khan, accusing him of supporting players from a country “working against India.” Speaking to ANI, Som said, “Everything Shah Rukh Khan has is because of India and its people. Yet he invests in players from a nation hostile to us. Such traitors will not succeed.”

In a follow-up statement responding to spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakur, Som doubled down on his criticism, warning, “Despite the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh, traitors like Shah Rukh Khan continue to invest in players from there. At any cost, Mustafizur Rahman will not be allowed to play here. He won’t even step out of the airport. People like Khan eat in India but sing praises of Pakistan and Bangladesh.”

Congress Pushes Back On ‘Hate-Filled’ Remarks

Congress leader Manish Tagore reacted strongly on X, asserting, “Calling Superstar Shah Rukh Khan a ‘traitor’ is an attack on India’s pluralism. Hate cannot define nationalism. RSS must stop poisoning society.” The party criticized Som’s statements as divisive and politically motivated, framing the controversy as part of a broader campaign against celebrities who engage with cross-border sports collaborations.

Spiritual Leaders Weigh In

Spiritual figures also joined the debate. Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, known as Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, emphasized that cricket selection remains outside religious or social issues, but suggested Bangladeshi cricketers should speak up about ongoing violence against Hindus. Som’s remarks mirrored earlier statements from Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya, who called Khan “not a hero” and accused him of traitorous behavior, while Devkinandan Thakur described KKR’s signing of Rahman as “cruel.”

The controversy unfolds against a backdrop of fresh unrest in Bangladesh, including the December 18 assassination of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi and a series of violent attacks targeting Hindu citizens. Victims included Dipu Chandra Das and Amrit Mondal, both of whom were lynched amid mob violence, sparking widespread condemnation and amplifying sensitivities around cross-border ties and cultural exchanges.