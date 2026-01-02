Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldKKR’s Bangladeshi Player Row: BJP Leader Calls Shah Rukh Khan ‘Traitor’, Cong, Dhirendra Shastri Back Actor

KKR’s Bangladeshi Player Row: BJP Leader Calls Shah Rukh Khan ‘Traitor’, Cong, Dhirendra Shastri Back Actor

BJP leader Sangeet Som calls Shah Rukh Khan a ‘traitor’ over KKR signing Bangladeshi player Mustafizur Rahman; Congress condemns remarks.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 02 Jan 2026 10:53 AM (IST)

The Congress party on Thursday condemned BJP leader Sangeet Som for backing remarks by Hindu spiritual figures against Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan following Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) decision to sign Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman. The move has stirred strong reactions amid heightened tensions between India and Bangladesh after recent attacks on Hindus.

Som Brands Khan A ‘Traitor’

Sangeet Som, a former Uttar Pradesh legislator, launched a sharp attack on Khan, accusing him of supporting players from a country “working against India.” Speaking to ANI, Som said, “Everything Shah Rukh Khan has is because of India and its people. Yet he invests in players from a nation hostile to us. Such traitors will not succeed.”

In a follow-up statement responding to spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakur, Som doubled down on his criticism, warning, “Despite the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh, traitors like Shah Rukh Khan continue to invest in players from there. At any cost, Mustafizur Rahman will not be allowed to play here. He won’t even step out of the airport. People like Khan eat in India but sing praises of Pakistan and Bangladesh.”

Congress Pushes Back On ‘Hate-Filled’ Remarks

Congress leader Manish Tagore reacted strongly on X, asserting, “Calling Superstar Shah Rukh Khan a ‘traitor’ is an attack on India’s pluralism. Hate cannot define nationalism. RSS must stop poisoning society.” The party criticized Som’s statements as divisive and politically motivated, framing the controversy as part of a broader campaign against celebrities who engage with cross-border sports collaborations.

Spiritual Leaders Weigh In

Spiritual figures also joined the debate. Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, known as Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, emphasized that cricket selection remains outside religious or social issues, but suggested Bangladeshi cricketers should speak up about ongoing violence against Hindus. Som’s remarks mirrored earlier statements from Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya, who called Khan “not a hero” and accused him of traitorous behavior, while Devkinandan Thakur described KKR’s signing of Rahman as “cruel.”

The controversy unfolds against a backdrop of fresh unrest in Bangladesh, including the December 18 assassination of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi and a series of violent attacks targeting Hindu citizens. Victims included Dipu Chandra Das and Amrit Mondal, both of whom were lynched amid mob violence, sparking widespread condemnation and amplifying sensitivities around cross-border ties and cultural exchanges.

Related Video

Astrology Forecast 2026: Astrology Forecast Flags Health, Power Challenges for Trump in 2026s

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 02 Jan 2026 10:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh SHAH RUKH KHAN
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Sewer Bacteria Found In Drinking Water As Death Toll Rises In Indore Diarrhoea Outbreak
Sewer Bacteria Found In Drinking Water As Death Toll Rises In Indore Diarrhoea Outbreak
India
'I Think Of Your Words...': Zohran Mamdani Sends Handwritten Note To Jailed Activist Umar Khalid
'I Think Of Your Words...': Zohran Mamdani Sends Handwritten Note To Jailed Activist Umar Khalid
World
Several Killed As Protests Against Khamenei Over Economy Turns Violent In Iran: Reports
Several Killed As Protests Against Khamenei Over Economy Turns Violent In Iran: Reports
World
Attacked With Sharp Weapon, Set Ablaze With Petrol: Wife Of Hindu Man Lynched In Bangladesh
Attacked With Sharp Weapon, Set Ablaze With Petrol: Wife Of Hindu Man Lynched In Bangladesh
Advertisement

Videos

Astrology Forecast 2026: Astrology Forecast Flags Health, Power Challenges for Trump in 2026s
Breaking News: Indore Water Contamination Tragedy, Seven Dead, Minister’s Remarks Spark Outrage
Breaking: Row Over SRK Buying Bangladeshi Player Amid Hindu Rights Anger
New Year 2026: India Welcomes New Year 2026 with Celebrations, Sunrise Rituals and Devotion
Bengal Assembly: Amit Shah Gives BJP Leaders Winning Mantra for Bengal 2026 Elections
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | From Washington DC To Dhaka-India To Confront A Tougher World In 2026
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget