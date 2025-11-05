Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaHyderabad Auto Driver Dies By Suicide After Drunk-Driving Vehicle Seized By Police

Hyderabad Auto Driver Dies By Suicide After Drunk-Driving Vehicle Seized By Police

A 32-year-old auto-rickshaw driver in Hyderabad died by self-immolation near a traffic police station after his vehicle was impounded for drunk driving.

By : PTI | Updated at : 05 Nov 2025 06:25 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Hyderabad, Nov 5 (PTI) A 32-year-old auto-rickshaw driver allegedly died by suicide by setting himself ablaze near a traffic police station here after he was caught driving in an inebriated condition, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, at around 10.20 PM on Tuesday, the auto-rickshaw driver went near the Kushaiguda traffic police station and poured petrol on himself and set afire.

Some local residents who noticed it alerted the traffic personnel and 108 ambulance service and he was immediately shifted to a state-run hospital where he succumbed to undergoing treatment on Wednesday morning, they said.

Police said the auto-rickshaw driver was allegedly found driving under the influence of alcohol at 8.30 PM on Tuesday by the Kushaiguda Traffic Police, who took the three-wheeler into safe custody. The driver was told by the traffic police that they would only hand over the vehicle to a person known to him.

Based on preliminary investigation, police said the driver was addicted to consumption of alcohol and was facing financial problems. He took the auto-rickshaw on rent from a known person. He took the extreme step as he was upset that the owner of the auto-rickshaw would ask for the vehicle, police said.

A case was registered at Malkajgiri police station and further investigation is on, police added. PTI VVK VVK KH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Nov 2025 06:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Telangana Hyderabad
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Kabhi Seema, Kabhi Sweety, Kabhi Saraswati': Rahul Claims Brazilian Model's Pic On Multiple Voter IDs
'Kabhi Seema, Kabhi Sweety, Kabhi Saraswati': Rahul Claims Brazilian Model's Pic On Multiple Voter IDs
India
'Do You Know Her Name?’: BJP Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi With ‘Italian Woman’ Jibe
'Do You Know Her Name?’: BJP Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi With ‘Italian Woman’ Jibe
Election 2025
'Trying To Create Anarchy...': Rajnath Singh Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Comment On Army
'Trying To Create Anarchy...': Rajnath Singh Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Comment On Army
World
From Evoking Nehru To ‘Dhoom Machale’: How Zohran Mamdani Celebrated His Win
From Evoking Nehru To ‘Dhoom Machale’: How Zohran Mamdani Celebrated His Win
Advertisement

Videos

UP Transformed from Chaos to Growth Hub, Says CM; Claims Global Investors Showing Interest
Major Mishap Averted During Mumbai Monorail Trial as Front Coach Suffers Damage at Wadala
RJD Spokesperson Slams JD(U), Says Lalu’s Legacy Is of Justice Not Fear Ahead of Bihar Polls
Bihar Villagers Allege Electoral Roll Deletions, Demand Probe Ahead of Polls
Anurag Labels Rahul Gandhi’s Remarks an Insult to the Army, Sparks Political Row in Bihar
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget