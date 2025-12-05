Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted strengthening economic and strategic ties with India and backed the Make in India initiative amid pressure by the US on New Delhi to suspend trade with Moscow.

Addressing the India-Russia Business Forum in New Delhi, Putin highlighted the adoption of a new document aimed at expanding India-Russia economic cooperation and said Russian businesses are ready to increase purchases from India across a wide range of goods and services. Putin assured that Russia will support all such initiatives.

Putin Praised India's Sovereign Policy

He also praised India’s independent and sovereign policy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting that the Indian economy is among the fastest-growing in the world. Putin highlighted initiatives such as the Make in India program and said India is becoming technologically self-reliant, with its IT and pharmaceutical sectors achieving global leadership.

Relation Goes Beyond Energy Contract

Addressing the forum, Putin added that the Russian delegation’s focus goes beyond energy contracts for oil and gas. He said both countries aim to develop multifaceted relations in various fields, noting that while India has vast and growing opportunities, they have not yet been fully utilized. This, he said, was the key reason for convening the business forum.

He further added that, the Indian economy is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. Thanks to the sound economic policy and landmark initiative by PM Modi as the Make in India program, India is becoming technologically sovereign. India's IT and pharmaceutical sectors take a leading position in the world."

High Quality Medicines At Affordable Price

Building on this, PM Narendra Modi spoke in the forum highlighting further on India’s role as the “Pharmacy of the World,” supplying affordable, high-quality medicines globally, and outlined opportunities for joint initiatives with Russia in vaccine development, cancer therapy, radiopharmaceuticals, and API supply chains.

At the Forum attended by both the leaders, Narendra Modi also said, “India is emerging as the world's skilled capital. Our young talent has the potential to meet global requirements. Given Russia's demographic and economic priorities, this partnership is extremely beneficial for both countries. When we train Indian talent in the Russian language and soft skills, we can jointly develop a Russia-ready workforce that will accelerate the shared prosperity of both countries.”

Tourist Visa For Citizens Of India-Russia

He added, “Today, we have taken several important decisions on tourist visas for citizens of both our countries. This will boost tourism between the two countries, create new business opportunities for tour operators, and open up new employment opportunities.”

Modi further stated, “Today, India and Russia are embarking together on a new journey of innovation, co-production, and co-creation. Our goal is not limited to increasing mutual trade. We want to ensure the well-being of all humanity. To do this, we need to develop sustainable solutions to global challenges. India is fully prepared to walk shoulder to shoulder with Russia on this journey. I want to say to all of you: Come, Make in India, Partner with India, and Together, Let Us Make for the World.”