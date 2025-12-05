Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsRefunds, Hotels, Lounges: Govt Directs Passenger Relief Measures Amid IndiGo Chaos

Govt announces urgent measures including refunds, hotels, and lounge access as IndiGo flight disruptions hit passengers.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 05:50 PM (IST)
The Ministry of Civil Aviation has announced urgent steps for immediate implementation by all airlines, with particular attention on IndiGo, to address the serious disruption in flight schedules. The Ministry said two directives have been issued to ease the difficulties faced by passengers and to bring stability back to airline operations as quickly as possible.

As IndiGo continues to experience major operational problems, India’s aviation regulator has issued an unusual appeal to pilot unions. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday asked the Airline Pilots’ Association of India (ALPA India) and other pilot groups to extend their cooperation, noting the widespread delays and cancellations affecting airports across the country.

DGCA Stated Current Is Operational Issue

The DGCA stated that the current situation is the result of operational constraints, unpredictable weather and rising seasonal demand. According to recent reports, more than 500 IndiGo flights were delayed or cancelled on Friday, leaving thousands of passengers stranded or seeking alternative travel options. The regulator also cautioned that the aviation sector may face even more pressure in the coming days.

1. All flight schedules would stabilise and begin returning to normal midnight tonight

2. Full services and stability should return over the next couple of days

3. Passengers can track delays, if any, from home through information system installed by Indigo and others.

4. In the event of flight cancellation Indigo will ensure automatic full refund for tickets.

5. If passengers are stranded they will be put up at hotels where accommodation has been booked by airlines.

6. Special measures have been taken to ensure senior citizens are not discomfited in any manner. They will be provided with lounge access.

7. Passengers of delayed flights will be provided with refreshments and other necessities.

8. A 24x7 control room at Ministry of Civil Aviation is constantly monitoring the situation on real time basis.

Meanwhile, some passengers said the situation felt far worse than usual. Supreet, w1ho filmed a video, said on camera that travellers were kept waiting in the airport lounge and then taken for boarding around 11:30 AM, hours before the scheduled 5:30 PM departure.

Once inside the aircraft, conditions worsened. By 2:04 PM, the plane was still stationary on the runway with no pilot on board. Passengers who repeatedly asked for food were eventually given only cup noodles, which were not enough for everyone.

Central Government Monitoring Situation

The post also mentioned that the Central Government is fully alert to air passenger woes and is in constant consultation with all stakeholders. Every possible measure, including rule exemptions as announced by Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Friday, will be taken to restore schedules and ensure stability to mitigate the public’s woes.
Published at : 05 Dec 2025 04:53 PM (IST)
Passengers Government Cancellation Aviation IndiGo
