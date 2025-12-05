Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Ministry of Civil Aviation has announced urgent steps for immediate implementation by all airlines, with particular attention on IndiGo, to address the serious disruption in flight schedules. The Ministry said two directives have been issued to ease the difficulties faced by passengers and to bring stability back to airline operations as quickly as possible.

As IndiGo continues to experience major operational problems, India’s aviation regulator has issued an unusual appeal to pilot unions. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday asked the Airline Pilots’ Association of India (ALPA India) and other pilot groups to extend their cooperation, noting the widespread delays and cancellations affecting airports across the country.

DGCA Stated Current Is Operational Issue

The DGCA stated that the current situation is the result of operational constraints, unpredictable weather and rising seasonal demand. According to recent reports, more than 500 IndiGo flights were delayed or cancelled on Friday, leaving thousands of passengers stranded or seeking alternative travel options. The regulator also cautioned that the aviation sector may face even more pressure in the coming days.

1. All flight schedules would stabilise and begin returning to normal midnight tonight

2. Full services and stability should return over the next couple of days

3. Passengers can track delays, if any, from home through information system installed by Indigo and others.

4. In the event of flight cancellation Indigo will ensure automatic full refund for tickets.

5. If passengers are stranded they will be put up at hotels where accommodation has been booked by airlines.

6. Special measures have been taken to ensure senior citizens are not discomfited in any manner. They will be provided with lounge access.

7. Passengers of delayed flights will be provided with refreshments and other necessities.

8. A 24x7 control room at Ministry of Civil Aviation is constantly monitoring the situation on real time basis.